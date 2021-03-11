Election coverage of ABP Ananda’s YouTube channel clocks over 7 million views

The view count has been recorded till March 7, according to Pepper Media—YouTube

The YouTube channel of ABP Ananda has clocked over 7 million views during the ongoing Assembly elections in the state. The view count has been recorded till March 7, according to Pepper Media—YouTube.

ABP Ananda is the Bengali news channel of ABP Network.

With few days left for the election in West Bengal, campaigning is at its peak across the state, and news channels have been covering every move of political parties and leaders. Elections in Bengal will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29.

