DistroTV to share streaming content offerings with OnePlus TV
The partnership will help advertisers reach out to the premium digital audience on Connected TV
DistroTV has announced that it is expanding its content offerings to OnePlus TV. OnePlus TV users can stream DistroTV’s impressive and diverse content line-up with 270 channels globally and 180 channels in India anytime on the Cloud TV platform.
“We are excited to partner with OnePlus. India is a large and vibrant digital market with Smart TV volumes at more than 90% of all new Televisions sold in the country. We are bringing the best of Indian and International FAST content to the Indian audiences,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV.
“The Connected TV ecosystem with FAST is bringing premium and brand safe AVOD opportunity with long form content partners on the live streaming channels. This partnership will emerge as a significant source of entertainment for OnePlus TV viewers. The advertisers will get an opportunity to reach out the premium digital audience on Connected TV with our ad solutions,” said Vikas Khanchandani, CEO, DistroScale, India, SEA and MENA.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m-iDAC first edition in July: Experts to shed light on the evolving digital landscape
The conference aims to bring together independent agency owners, founders, and leaders under one roof to share insights and best practices in the digital sphere
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 29, 2023 8:15 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group is thrilled to announce the first edition of the Independent Digital Agency Connect (iDAC) conference on July 21 in Mumbai. iDAC aims to bring together independent agency owners, founders, and leaders from around the world to share ideas, insights, and best practices in the digital sphere. In the business landscape today, brand building and digitalization go hand in hand. Digitalization has revolutionized the way brands interact with their audience, and it has become a critical component of successful brand-building strategies. iDAC is a perfect opportunity for marketers and brand leaders to come together under one roof and share insights on a wide range of topics, including business growth strategies, leadership development, and more.
The conference will include a mix of standalone speakers, fireside chats and panel discussions by industry experts and top leaders from the digital ecosystem. Apart from astute leaders taking centre stage, the conference will also have many seasoned experts sharing their insights.
Digitalization has made content creation and distribution more accessible than ever. Brands can leverage digital platforms to connect with their target audience, share valuable content, build brand awareness, and foster relationships. Today digital agencies are playing a key role in building a brand’s visibility on both national & regional levels hence it becomes vital to understand the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The conference offers multiple touch points to learn, experience, network and be inspired for you to grow your personal brand.
With more than 200 like-minded peers, this is a perfect chance to discuss the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in the digital ecosystem. Investing in yourself as an independent digital agency pioneer is crucial to staying ahead of the curve and being the best, you can be in your organization, team, and personal life.
To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from industry leaders, register here: https://e4mevents.com/idac-2023/register.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Union govt's collaboration with influencers raises eyebrows
Setting a new trend, senior Union ministers Rajeev Chandrashekhar, S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal recently appeared on YouTube channels of influencers Ranveer Allahbadia and Raj Shamani
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jun 28, 2023 8:23 AM | 4 min read
The Union government’s latest move to rope in India’s top YouTubers to “popularize government’s schemes” has surprised many and been dubbed as a big shift in the communication strategy of the government. So far, only private companies roped in influencers for marketing purposes, and the public sector largely depends on media and social media platforms to popularize their work.
Setting a new trend, senior Union ministers Rajeev Chandrashekhar, S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal, among others, recently appeared on YouTube channels of influencers Ranveer Allahbadia and Raj Shamani.
So Ranveer aka @BeerBicepsGuy says to me , #podcasts are the thing - so i said lets do one n heres the result of my fun interaction wth him ???— Rajeev Chandrasekhar ?? (@Rajeev_GoI) June 25, 2023
We spoke abt the exciting stuff happening in Tech n @_DigitalIndia thts making this the most exciting time in history of modern India…
Apart from interviews, on June 23, Piyush Goyal invited over 50 top-performing YouTubers to talk on various issues like popularizing handicrafts, benefits of millets and consumer awareness.
The high-profile interviews that appeared on influencers’ YouTube channels with the tag “Co-presented with MyGov” gathered millions of views but drew the ire of social media users. Critics and netizens questioned the rationale behind picking influencers to interview senior cabinet ministers. They also wondered about the selection process for the job and asked whether influencers were chosen by a tender process, a norm for government spending.
Allahabadia, who is popular as BeerBiceps and has 5.6 M subscribers on his YouTube 2.5 million on Instagram, and 528,700 on Twitter, interviewed Rajeev Chandrashekhar over ban on PUBG and Tik Tok and Jaishankar on Indian youth and brain drain. He also put out another video “Indira Gandhi’s Untold History” a few days ago which netizens dubbed as political propaganda.
3 videos of interviews with Cabinet Ministers in collab with GoI and one video in between on Gandhi Family from RW perspective. pic.twitter.com/KrwAAPfFoh— Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) June 26, 2023
Some netizens also alleged Allahabadia was the one who spoke against the beef ban in 2015.
So @BeerBicepsGuy is schooling BJP Govt here ?— Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) June 27, 2023
I hope yeh baat yeh apne podcast mein bol sake kabhi https://t.co/ry9cpnjJla
Raj Shamani, another popular YouTuber with 1M subscribers, has so far put out video interviews with Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. His interview with Vikram Sampath on “Gandhi versus Savarkar” uploaded four weeks ago is being dubbed as the BJP's promotional content.
Unpaid collaboration?
Questions are also being raised about the use of public funds to finance interactions between influencers and senior government functionaries as well as the terms of these interactions.
“Most influencers work on paid assignments and they declare the same along with their videos, posts and podcasts as per rule. However, these interviews were labelled as “co-presented”, though changed later which suggests that it was a paid collaboration,” a marketing executive said.
Apar Gupta, the founding director of Internet Freedom Foundation, wondered about the selection process for influencers as most government purchases are done through tenders or inviting bids.
Have recently seen a Podcaster/Youtuber interview several Cabinet Ministers in the Union Government. This piqued my interest and I found that in the description, the phrase, "Co-presented to you by @MyGovIndia".— Apar Gupta (@apar1984) June 26, 2023
As I regularly check government websites (one of my many weird…
“This voluntary, unpaid partnership focuses on active public engagement,” Allahabadia and Shamani’s YouTube channels declare as of now.
Response awaited
Allahbadia and Shamani responses were awaited till the time of writing the story.
Allahabadia and his colleague Viraj Sheth however told NewsLaundry that they didn’t receive any payments from the government for the series. They also claimed that their platform will soon invite representatives from other political parties too.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Google moves SC to challenge NCLAT order on CCI fine
In its case before the apex court, Google said that it looked forward to presenting how Android fuelled India's digital transformation
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 2:14 PM | 1 min read
Tech giant Google, which has been ordered to pay up Rs 1,338 crore by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) decision to uphold the fine.
"Today, we filed an appeal in the Supreme Court regarding the NCLAT’s decision in the Android case. The NCLAT correctly found that harm for anti-competitive behaviour needs to be proven, but did not apply this requirement to several of the CCI’s directions that it upheld. We look forward to presenting our case before the Supreme Court and demonstrating how Android has benefitted Indian users, developers, and OEMs, and powered India’s digital transformation" said Google.
In March 2023, NCLAT had supported CCI's decision to impose the fine on the tech giant, stating that it does not violate the principles of natural justice.
In February, Google approached the NCLAT, saying that the fine imposed on its mobile app distribution agreement with smartphone makers is unfair. In its justification, Google said that it did not restrict phone makers from installing rival apps.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Draft of digital bill likely to be made open for public consultation soon
The government may propose getting AI and quantum computing under the gambit of the bill, reports said
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 10:46 AM | 1 min read
The Digital India Bill draft is likely to be opening for public consultation in a fortnight, media report say quoting senior ministry officials.
The proposal may cover provisions that will ask companies to inform their consumers how their data is being used.
The government is also working on getting AI and quantum computing under the gambit of the bill, the reports said.
The ministry may propose that AI and Machine Learning is not used in consumer-facing businesses and put them under 'no-go' areas.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
LinkedIn India’s revenue grew 4-fold in five years: Ashutosh Gupta
Country Manager for India at LinkedIn, Ashutosh Gupta, shares how the social media platform for professionals has grown leaps and bounds ever since it entered the Indian market in 2009
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jun 27, 2023 8:25 AM | 6 min read
LinkedIn came to India in 2009 and has grown into a platform with more than 100 million professionals, which is a big milestone for the Microsoft-owned social media platform. It has evolved from a ‘jobs site’ to a thriving professional community where members come together to share knowledge, ideas and opportunities, says Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager for India at LinkedIn.
Gupta adds with pride, “We’ve seen that having a trusted online professional community where people can go and support each other amidst the economic uncertainty is incredibly valuable.”
The two-decade-old company credits this growth to its “members-first” approach. According to Gupta, “India is LinkedIn’s largest market outside of the US and our long-term members-first approach to growth is working well. With a growing member base, we are also seeing strong customer demand on the other side of the marketplace for hiring, learning, marketing, selling and training.”
e4m spoke to Gupta to understand LinkedIn's revenue model, growth of its Hindi platform, expansion plans and much more.
Excerpts:
Can you please explain your revenue model?
We have a strong, diversified business model with revenue coming from member subscriptions, hiring and learning solutions, advertising sales and SaaS solutions for sales professionals. Whether companies are looking to build their brand, understand real-time labour market trends, attract, hire and develop talent, or market and sell their products and services, LinkedIn’s unique data and insights empower businesses and help them grow.
We are among the top three players in each of our four core businesses-Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Sales Solutions and Learning Solutions.
Around 97% of Fortune 100 companies globally use Talent Solutions to meet their talent acquisition and development needs. In Q4 FY22, Talent Solutions surpassed $6 billion in revenue over the past 12 months, up 39% year-over-year.
As far as Marketing Solutions is concerned, we surpassed $5 billion in revenue in FY22 and continue to be a B2B advertising leader that offers companies higher reach and ROI. More than 96k products have Product Pages on LinkedIn and approximately 63M companies have a Page on LinkedIn. Clients that participated in B2B Edge in FY22 collectively invested over half a billion with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions in the past 2 fiscal years.
Our Sales Solutions surpassed $1B in revenue in January 2022. As measured by revenue, we are the number 1 sales intelligence provider. More than 1.2 million sellers use Sales Navigator. InMails are 3x more likely to be accepted than a cold call and 6x more likely to be accepted than email.
Moreover, LinkedIn Learning offers over 20,600 courses across business, creative and technical categories, as of April 2023. Members added 446 million skills to their profiles over the last 12 months, up 48% year-over-year.
Can you please share your revenue growth in India over the past three years?
Our revenue is up by almost 84% from FY20 and nearly 4x over the last five years. India is LinkedIn’s second largest business market in the Asia Pacific with some of the biggest global customers in the IT sector such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro, big ed-tech players, and several unicorn startups.
In terms of content, how has the Indian market evolved over the years?
LinkedIn has evolved from a ‘jobs site’ to a thriving professional community where members come together to share knowledge, exchange ideas and opportunities. We have seen a two-fold increase in the sharing of knowledge-based content derived from firsthand experiences. These insights cover a wide range of topics including creating business plans, scaling startups, fostering a culture in hybrid environments, and developing recession-proof skills. Members are actively engaging with this content, which is deeply rooted in knowledge and insights, to grow and thrive as professionals in these dynamic times.
We’re also seeing an increase in conversations about emerging workplace trends on LinkedIn. From the "Great Resignation" to the "Great Reshuffle," and from ‘quiet quitting’ to ‘moonlighting’, unique workplace conversations are emerging from a broader audience on our platform.
Our findings show that professionals in India are building new skills and looking for roles that best match their values. Around 84% of Indians agree that skills are more important than degrees compared to 20 years ago in the workplace.
In 2022 alone, members in India spent nearly 4.6 million hours learning and upskilling on LinkedIn – almost twice the global average. The future of work will be about potential over pedigree. Professionals who are proactive in their approach to learning new skills, be it AI or coding, stand to gain amidst this great resetting of the workplace.
Besides, young Indians are prioritising working in companies that demonstrate a commitment to the culture and values they support. We have introduced a new job search filter for professionals to easily find open roles based on an organisation's commitment to values like work-life balance, DEI, career growth, social impact, and sustainability.
Has the Indian market given you the largest growth?
India has played a pivotal role in driving LinkedIn's remarkable growth. The vibrant and engaged audience in India has made it one of our most active and engaged communities around the world. India's position as our second largest business market in the Asia Pacific region highlights the impact and trust we have earned among businesses and professionals across markets.
You also launched Hindi LinkedIn in 2021. How has been the response so far? How many users do you have on that platform?
A key part of our strategy in India is localising our product offerings so more communities can harness the potential of our platform to thrive as professionals. The launch of LinkedIn in Hindi was our first big step forward, boosting access to opportunities for 600 million Hindi speakers around the world, 500 million of whom are in India. We're witnessing growing interest and engagement in Hindi on our platform, and we're committed to investing in new features and resources that cater to the needs of Indian professionals.
What are your expansion plans?
As we charge towards the next two decades, we are laser-focused on our commitment to building a skills-first labour market that is efficient and equitable. We are constantly making strides in that direction with strategic needs in product innovation and adoption in the Indian market. Our Bengaluru R&D centre is a hub for technological developments globally with a fantastic team of engineers. We will continue to invest in the centre with a focus on building a safe and trustworthy platform for audiences in India and the world.
We’re also excited about generative AI and how we can use this new technology to help support the hiring process and make our customers be even more productive and successful in their jobs.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate bags digital mandate for Jio-bp
The agency will be a key partner in helping Jio-bp grow its digital footprint and improve social media engagement
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 12:21 PM | 1 min read
Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate (SSP), the specialist digital agency, has won the digital marketing mandate for Jio-bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp.
Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate will be a key partner in helping Jio-bp grow its digital footprint and improve social media engagement as it sets out on its digital journey to build a strong online presence across a variety of channels. Additionally, SSP will oversee Jio-bp's social media and content strategy.
Paritosh Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi stated, “We are excited to collaborate with Jio-bp in realizing their ambitious goals for the Indian market. Our partnership seeks to further accelerate Jio-bp's trajectory in the upcoming years to continue building on the amazing growth it has demonstrated over the past several years.”
“Jio-bp is working on reimagining mobility in the country and we are thrilled to partner with them on this transformative journey. Together, we seek to build a seamless digital experience that resonates with customers, propels the growth of Jio-bp, and paves the path for a new era of mobility solutions in India,” said Prachi Bali, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
CTV in India can cross 60 million by 2025: Rajiv Rajagopal, Finecast
Rajagopal, National Head, Client Development, Finecast India, talks about the future of CTV in India, and more
By Shantanu David | Jun 26, 2023 8:50 AM | 3 min read
India will come to dominate CTV markets globally, sooner than one might think, says Rajiv Rajagopal, National Head, Client Development, Finecast India,
“Smart TVs is a very important segment to look at because the data as on 2022 is that India has almost 90% penetration of smart television. That means 90% of the TV units sold in India have the capacity to be used as smart televisions, and I'm sure by the end of this year, that number would come very close to 100%,” he says.
Indeed, if one looks at the CTV growth trend in households, there were 10-12 million CTVs in Jan 2022, which went up 23-25 million in Jan 2023, and crossed 35 million as of June 2023. “Earlier we were looking to reach a 40 million base by 2025, but seeing the current rate of growth, this can cross a 60 million base by 2025. We are seeing accelerated growth on CTV base since the last three months outside of IPL as well,” notes Rajagopal, adding that earlier everyone had earmarked 40 million as the inflection point, a number coming all the nearer by the day.
While the twin drivers of cheap, but good, data and devices have contributed hugely to digital adoption across India, from metropolitans to burgeoning regional hubs to the sleepiest township, Rajagopal says other factors are playing an increasing role as well.
“Another aspect of what we've seen is also the kind of growth we're seeing in the OTT viewership, which has grown at a CAGR of almost 15% from 2021 to 2025. That's huge compared to the base of OTT viewers, and that 15% is actually going to grow the base to a very large extent. These are all touch points for a consumer to kind of scout for content on CTV,” says Rajagopal, adding that the proliferation of content has opened up many avenues for consumers to view CTV on multiple touchpoints from OTT to smart TVs.
Noting that he’s extremely bullish about the Indian market, Rajagopal points out the recent launch of Geo Granularity, a hyperlocal and granular targeting technology developed by Finecast. The new technology has been enhanced from broader pin code level targeting to granular 1000-meter geo-targeting, allowing advertisers to zero in on more defined audiences for their campaigns.
“That's a big leap which we have taken in India and that is the first time in India. Globally, no other market of Finecast has launched it so that itself proves that okay, we are all looking forward to investing now so that things are ready by the next few months,” says Rajagopal.
“The thing is that we're seeing the pace of adoption of CTV in India and the future of these TV consumers is a hybrid model. We see consumers traversing from broadcast to SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) to BVOD (Broadcaster Video on Demand) to AVOD (Advertiser Video on Demand). And I'm sure the advertising industry also must ensure that it operates accordingly because that's how the consumers are moving. Finecast is the addressable TV solution of GroupM Nexus and we are a pioneer in this space. So we are very committed to give our clients and brands the best solution in this very changing and evolving TV landscape,” concludes Rajagopal.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube