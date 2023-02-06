Disney Star to launch metaverse platform in India: Report
The launch of 'Starverse' will reportedly coincide with IPL 2023
Media giant Disney is reportedly gearing up to launch its metaverse platform Starverse in India. The application has been readied for rollout after months of testing, according to a top Disney exec who confirmed the development to a news portal.
The launch of Starverse will reportedly take place around the time of IPL 2023. Disney conceptualised the platform with an aim to enhance its sports-viewing experience for fans. Starverse will enable an immersive 3D experience for fans of sports.
Sanjog Gupta, the Head of Sports, Star & Disney India, told the news portal that for the first time users will be allowed to enter the Starverse at scale.
Gupta also added that Starverse can be accessed on the phone web instead of a mobile application since the latter will restrict the experience to only those who have downloaded the app.
The Disney exec also said that the platform will be an "always-on" experience for users, with new features that will be added to Starverse throughout the year.
Reportedly, Disney has collaborated with multiple agencies to design the tech backend, 3D models and environment and gamification part of Starverse.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Twitter to share ad revenue with Blue-tick subscribers
Elon Musk has said that revenue will be shared with creators for ads appearing in reply threads
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 4, 2023 8:20 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk has said that Twitter will start sharing revenue for ads appearing in reply threads but to be eligible the creator needs to be a Twitter Blue subscriber.
Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2023
To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2023
Musk hasn't specified the quantum of the revenue being shared but the move is being seen as an attempt to woo back advertisers.
Meanwhile, Musk and Tesla have been cleared of charges of misleading investors with tweets about a Tesla buyout in 2028.
Expressing relief over the judgment, Musk tweeted:
Thank goodness, the wisdom of the people has prevailed!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2023
I am deeply appreciative of the jury’s unanimous finding of innocence in the Tesla 420 take-private case.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘UPI is an absolute game changer’
At the launch of Dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023, industry experts sat down for a panel discussion on India digital stack for technology and creativity in the new digital economy’
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 6:10 PM | 3 min read
At the launch of the Dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2023, industry leaders came together for a very insightful panel discussion on the topic, India digital stack for technology and creativity in the new digital economy
The panel had Gagan Singla, MD, blinkX by JM Financial; Prasad Pimple, Executive Vice President & Head of Digital Business Unit, Kotak Life; Medhavi Singh, Head of Enterprise - India, Criteo; and Abhijit Shah, Senior Vice President, ICICI Prudential. Rashmi Sethi, Chief Strategy Officer, Fractal Ink, a Merkle company, moderated the session.
Sethi started the session asking about the success of stack adoption and its penetration in India and globally.
Shah said, "The largest game changer for us in the industry, especially mutual funds, has been the whole digital onboarding that India stack provides. Opening a mutual funds account used to be a tedious process. But aadhar-based e-KYC works really well. Within a few seconds you can get onboard."
Prasad added, "From the perspective of any BFSI company, not just the e-KYC solution but the UPI payment and the entire ecosystem of payment gateways have changed. We all have been doing digital business for almost 15 years now, but the ease with which the customer can complete the journey online today has tremendously changed with the advent of e-KYC, c-KYC plus UPI as a payment gateway. I would say everything what we are experiencing today is helping us build that ecosystem stronger from the customer perspective."
Singla mentioned, "When digilocker came, it was something beyond imagination. I thought it is not going to work, but the way it has helped us in the e-KYC version-2 is great. The way we have used UPI has a huge value to us. For us, it is direct revenue value because in investments, with the UPI coming in the way, the customer is able to transfer the funds at the moment they buy a stock. We are able to engage with customers with UPI much better. We have leveraged UPI a lot and it has given us the ROI.”
Singh shared that Aadhar has really paved the way, but UPI was an absolute game changer. “UPI really changed the way the digital payments were happening. On one end, there is the government that is ensuring people become more and more account holders, and the other hand, there are fintech firms who are ensuring that people who do not have a bank account are able to seamlessly do digital payments. COVID accelerated the scenario,” he added.
Panelists also discussed about the unique value propositions of web-3 which enable India to lead on this front.
Singh said, "e-commerce is a huge opportunity. Also, with 5G penetration, media will also grow. There are already so many OTT platforms and they are constantly growing. Now we are hearing about the regional ones that are catering to local dialects that will actually involve the masses. So, each of those industry are seeing those opportunities that is going to change and that is primarily based on Indian Stack, because a large part of them is driven by or a tleast increasing by UPI, ONDC and 5G technologies".
Pimple added to that, "A lot of tools are available today and are fragmented but what web 3.0 can do is seamlessly build them into the discovery purchase and ongoing engagement journeys of customers with their investments".
Sethi concluded the panel discussion by saying, "To summarise the trends that we are seeing in emerging future are customer convenience, digital transactions, evolution of e-commerce,D2C, experiential marketing form, basically web 3 and extended reality and these centralise local commerce which are more hyper local".
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Search Companion’ to be unveiled soon: Sundar Pichai
During the earnings call, the Alphabet CEO also said that the company was just beginning its AI journey
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 11:05 AM | 1 min read
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has said that the tech giant will be coming up with an artificial intelligence-based model in the "coming weeks and months", according to media reports.
The models, as per Pichai, will work as "a companion to search". He was speaking at the company's earnings call.
The Alphabet CEO also said that the company was just beginning its AI journey.
The announcement is being seen as Google's response to the rising popularity of ChatGPT.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Google reports just 1% revenue growth in Q4, YouTube ad revenue drops 8%
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, says the tech giant will unveil AI-based language models soon
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 8:33 AM | 2 min read
Alphabet, parent company of Google and YouTube, missed analyst estimates for Q4 results, as YouTube’s ad revenue again suffered a year-over-year decline.
Overall, Alphabet posted revenue of $76.05 billion, up just 1%, and net income of $13.62 billion (down 34% versus $20.6 billion in Q4 2021), or earnings of $1.05 per share. Google's ad revenue fell from $61.2 billion in Q4 2021 to $59 billion in Q4 2022. YouTube ad revenue was $7.96 billion in Q4, down 7.8% from $8.63 billion a year earlier. This is YouTube’s second consecutive quarter of year-on-year ad revenue declines.
Google Cloud, meanwhile, lost $830 million in Q4, better than the $1.7 billion it lost in the same quarter last year. Google Cloud revenue rose 32%, to $7.32 billion in Q4, while the segment narrowed its operating loss to $480 million, versus an operating loss of $890 million in the year-ago quarter.
Commenting on the results, “We’re on an important journey to reengineer our cost structure in a durable way and to build financially sustainable, vibrant, growing businesses across Alphabet,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, said in prepared remarks. He touted “great momentum” in Google’s Cloud segment, YouTube subscriptions (which the company does not break out in its earnings) and Google Pixel devices. In November, the company said YouTube Music and YouTube Premium subscriptions topped 80 million paying subscribers combined.
Pitchai shared that he expects “great momentum” in Google’s Cloud segment, YouTube subscriptions (which the company does not break out in its earnings) and Google Pixel devices. Pichai said YouTube Shorts, the platform’s TikTok-style video format, now averages more than 50 billion daily views, up from the 30 billion announced in early 2022.
'"We have significant work underway to improve all aspects of our cost structure, in support of our investments in our highest growth priorities to deliver long-term, profitable growth," Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat said in a statement.
During the earnings call, Pichai also shared that Google will make AI-based language models available soon. These models will serve as "companion to search", he said.
Alphabet’s results are its first since it laid off some 12,000 employees in January. CEO Sundar Pichai had blamed the layoffs on Alphabet’s decision to staff up to meet the company’s demand during the pandemic.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Google may post a drop in ad revenue in Q4 results
The total revenue is expected to show a slight increase
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 7:21 PM | 1 min read
Google is expected to post a drop in advertising revenue as it posts its Q4 results early Friday morning, say media reports. This will the first drop in ad revenue since Covid struck in 2019 giving a huge push to the digital medium.
Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc., according to analysts, is expected to post $60.4 billion in advertising revenue for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 1.3% from the same period in 2021.
Google’s video platform YouTube is also expected to record a second straight quarter of declining revenue. Alphabet is expected to report $76.2 billion of revenue overall during the fourth quarter, a slight increase from the same period in 2021.
Alphabet said last month it would lay off about 12,000 workers, or 6% of its workforce, in response to a weakening economy. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said during a companywide meeting that top executives would take cuts to their bonuses.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Byju's lays off another more than 1000 employees
Employees from engineering, sales, logistics, marketing and communications teams have been asked to leave, say media reports
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 6:58 PM | 1 min read
Edtech firm Byju's has reportedly laid off another more than 1,000 employees. The move is being seen as an attempt to cut down costs amid slow revenue growth and funding winter.
According to one of the media reports, the company is laying off employees from the engineering, sales, logistics, marketing and communications teams.
One of the reports claimed that while 300 employees from the engineering team have been sacked, the strength of the logistics team has been brought down to 50 per cent.
The company had undertaken a round of lay off in October last year when it let go of 5 per cent of its total employees, amounting to 2,500 employees out of 50,000 strong workforce. At that time founder Byju Raveendran had justified the layoffs saying it was a critical step for the company to become profitable.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Meta Q4 revenue falls 4%
As per reports, Meta's annual sales have dropped for the first time since 2012 but beats forecast
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 11:12 AM | 1 min read
Meta has reported a revenue of $32,165 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a fall of 4% from the previous fiscal. The company's net income for the quarter stands at $4,652 million.
As per media reports, Meta's annual sales have dropped for the first time since 2012 but it was not as severe as expected. As per the financial report, the marketing and sales figure stood at $4,574 million for the quarter.
Sharing first-quarter predictions, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “We expect first quarter 2023 total revenue to be in the range of $26-28.5 billion.”
"Our community continues to grow and I'm pleased with the strong engagement across our apps. Facebook just reached the milestone of 2 billion daily actives," said Zuckerberg. "The progress we're making on our AI discovery engine and Reels are major drivers of this. Beyond this, our management theme for 2023 is the 'Year of Efficiency' and we're focused on becoming a stronger and more nimble organization."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube