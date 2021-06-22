Digital Refresh Networks wins mandate for Silver Oaks International School

As a part of the digital & creative mandate, Digital Refresh Networks will be in charge of delivering PR, SEO management, film, social media and performance marketing for the school

Digital Refresh Networks an integrated creative and digital marketing solutions company proudly bags the digital and creative mandate for Silver Oaks International School. As a part of the mandate, Digital Refresh Networks will be in charge of delivering PR, SEO management, Film, Social Media and Performance Marketing for the school.

With the nationwide spread of COVID-19, the school has been encouraging inoculation and urging citizens to get vaccinated in order to overcome the crisis. Digital Refresh Networks through its decade old experience in the digital marketing field will be offering their expertise to the school in order to enhance and spread the initiative to the right target audience.

Speaking on the association, Barin Mukherjee, Co-Founder, CEO, Digital Refresh Networks said, “We are glad to add renowned brands like Silver Oaks International School to our pool. Today, for new-age parents, education has become a very sensitive subject and with the onset of COVID-19, their expectations from schools have changed completely. With our expertise in the digital marketing domain, we aim to deliver a holistic solution to reach maximum target audience and support enhance the initiative undertaken by the school in these challenging times. We aim to deliver our best and look forward to a long-term collaboration with the academy”

