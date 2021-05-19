Digital Refresh Networks bags digital mandate for Emami Frank Ross

Digital Refresh Networks has won the digital mandate for pharma brand Emami Frank Ross. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be looked after by the agency’s Kolkata team. The mandate includes handling the overall planning and execution on the digital, creative and marketing front. With an experience of a decade in the digital marketing industry, Digital Refresh Networks has worked with some of the leading brands and businesses across FMCG, consumer goods, automobile, E-commerce, lifestyle, health and other sectors.

Commenting on the association, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Sr. General Manager - Procurement (Pvt. Label, Pharma & FMCG) at Emami Frank Ross says, “With the ongoing challenging scenario, we at Emami Frank Ross aim towards reaching maximum individuals to support them with relevant medications at any given hour. As we now work with Digital Refresh Networks, we are sure that the agency’s expertise in the field of digital marketing will further enhance and support the brand to not only maintain but leverage its reach overall. We look forward to having a productive and long-term collaboration with the agency.”

Barin Mukherjee, Co-Founder & CEO, Digital Refresh Networks says, “We are honoured to come on board as the digital agency for Emami Frank Ross. As we all go through a taxing time, we do understand the relevance and importance for every brand to leverage their business through relevant digital shout-outs. We are set with our team of professionals to offer our expertise to the brand and aim to create and drive an Omni channel strategy. We look forward to not just supporting the brand but also contributing to the society at large.”

