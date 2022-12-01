Digital ad insertions dropped in two consecutive quarters: TAM report

Amazon India was the top digital brand in terms of digital ad insertion

Digital ad platforms received lukewarm response from advertisers in the first two halves of the financial year 2023, if TAM data has any indications.

According to TAM’s quarterly report, digital ad insertions in India dropped in two back-to-back quarters-- April to June and July to September.

A drop of 13 per cent is witnessed in digital ad insertion during Jul-Sep '22 over Jan-Mar’22. The April-June quarter witnessed a 7 per cent drop.

The report states that the services sector had the highest share of ad insertions (44%), followed by education (13%) and computers (12%). Three categories covered ¾ of the digital ad space.

While banking (4%) and auto (3%) categories were placed among the top 5, the ad insertions for personal accessories, retail, telecom and food categories were merely 2 percent each.

Personal accessories and telecom products were the new entrants in the top 10 sectors’ list.

Amazon India was the topmost brand in terms of digital ad insertions during July to September, followed by Grammarly Keyboard and Google Play. Moneycontrol.com was at 10th position. A total of 57,000 brands were considered in the study.

The social advertisements from the government saw a three-fold rise in ad insertions (3X), however, corporate durables (15.7 times) and wearable devices (7.6 times) and AV auxiliaries (5.8 times) were among the fastest growing categories during July to September.











