Delhi HC reserves order on fresh pleas filed by FB, WA against CCI's privacy policy notice

The Delhi High Court has reserved its order on pleas filed by Facebook and WhatsApp challenging the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order on the messaging platform's new privacy policy.

Facebook and WhatsApp have urged the Delhi High Court to stay the CCI notice asking them to furnish certain information about the new privacy policy.



A vacation bench of Justices Anup Jairam Bhambhani and Jasmeet Singh said it will pass an order on the application. The bench did not want to delve into the merits of the matter since it is a vacation. The main petitions are pending before a bench headed by the Chief Justice.



"We will pass an order. The matter will be listed on July 9 (the date already fixed for the main petitions)," the bench said.



Earlier, a single judge bench had dismissed the pleas filed by Facebook and WhatsApp challenging the probe CCI ordered into WhatsApp's new privacy policy. The HC had also asked the Centre to respond to the notices in the appeal.



Facebook and WhatsApp had filed fresh appeals seeking stay on the CCI's June 4 notice asking them to furnish certain information for the purpose of inquiry conducted by it.

