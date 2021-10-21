Dailyhunt partners with Hubhopper Studio, launches 'podcasts' section on app

The content platform is planning to onboard other partners on the app in order to provide a plethora of options under podcasts that will redefine audio-content consumption for its users

Dailyhunt, a local language content platform, recently introduced a section on ‘podcasts’ on the app to give access to its users to high-quality content in their preferred languages. By introducing audio content in multiple Indic languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi and English, Dailyhunt aims to evangelize podcasts in Indian languages. As a first step, Dailyhunt has partnered with Hubhopper Studio—a podcast platform, to bring diverse and wide-ranging audio content to its users.

The popularity of podcasts as a medium of content has been on the rise. As per KPMG's Media and Entertainment Report 2020, India recorded a 29.3 % increase in podcast consumption in the first year of the pandemic. According to a PwC report, India is the third-largest consumer of podcasts as of 2020 (after the US and China), with 57.6 million monthly listeners. As content preferences among Indians shift, Dailyhunt hopes to meet the varying demands of the population, in providing content that is relevant, of high quality and in the language local to the users. To this extent, the partnership with Hubhopper brings over 10 million hours of audio content from popular voices like Sadhguru, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Smriti Notani, spanning across categories like religion and spirituality, self-help, comedy, health, TV and film, business and finance, sports, arts, among others. Dailyhunt also plans to onboard more podcast creators to broaden its content base and bring to its users a variety of topics to select from.

“The world of content is constantly changing and growing and we at Dailyhunt aim to change and grow with it. We have shared a deep engagement with Bharat's consumers and their content habits for over a decade now, and they remain our biggest motivation. We launched podcasts on the app to match their growing appetite for storytelling and long-form content in the audio format, but more importantly to make knowledge more accessible and engaging. We believe in the tremendous potential of podcasts as creators and brands now have the opportunity to meaningfully connect with their audiences. At Dailyhunt, we are committed to innovating its product to serve the content needs of a Bharat audience across languages, regions and interests.” said Prashant Chacko, Executive Director, Eterno Infotech.

Dailyhunt is working towards onboarding multiple other partners on the app in order to provide a plethora of options under podcasts that will redefine content consumption for its 350 million+ users.

