Culture Round-Up: Virat Kohli’s captaincy, Daler Mehndi’s Metaverse top web trends of Jan

The beginning of the new year was not only marked by a fresh surge in Covid cases but also the vaccination for children and booster shots for already vaccinated. Along with that, there was a lot of chatter in the celeb world with Daler Mehndi taking on the metaverse and Jai Bhim making it to the Oscar shortlists. All this and more that trended on the internet in January 2022, in Starcom’s monthly culture round-up:

Kabaddi saw a surge in conversations

While the most trending sports in January 2022 were IPL and T20 World Cup, football, tennis, and wrestling saw a lot of conversations on Google and Twitter. Kabbadi also had a massive surge in conversations throughout the month. The increased interest in Cricket was from ODIs (Ind vs SA, Ind vs WI, NZ vs Bangladesh), in Kabaddi was from Pro Kabaddi League, and in Tennis, conversations were led by India Open and Australia Open. Cricket led the conversations on social media with top posts about Virat Kohli quitting test captaincy.

Apart from that Sania Mirza announcing her retirement, Novak Djokovic being denied entry into Australia, Rafael Nadal winning 21st Grand Slam at Australia Open, and Messi testing positive for Covid were key conversation drivers in sports.

From Caochella to Metaverse

In pop culture and entertainment, content like Pushpa- The Rise, Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhien, Campus Diaries etc, made a lot of noise. Jai Bhim and Marakkar’s getting shortlisted for the best feature film at Oscars 2022, and Daler Mehndi’s metaverse content were some of the most popular topics.

Coachella 2022’s lineup was also announced in January, gaining a lot of traction. Birthdays of celebrities like Ratan Tata & Deepika Padukone, death of Pt. Birju Maharaj, Mouni Roy’s wedding, Machine Gun Kelly’s proposal to Megan Fox video, and Priyanka Chopra’s baby announcement were very popular. Squid Game's Hoyeon Jung became the 1st East Asian woman to feature solo on a Vogue cover, leading to many conversations on the internet. Tejasswi Prakash winning Bigg Boss 15 was also a top topic of discussion.

Music, reels, and more!

There were a lot of interesting and exciting occurrences in the Other category, as well. Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella were among the awardees of Padma Bhushan this year. Blackberry officially ended its support for its iconic device. Telegram was down and netizens went to town with memes. The world was taken over by the Wordle fever. TATA officially took over Air India and became the title sponsor for IPL 2022.

In music, Telugu track ‘Oo Antava OoOo Antava’ from the hit film Pushpa rose through the charts and became a favourite not just regionally, but across the nation. The song currently has over 814k reels on Instagram and is still trending!

Other trending reels included the 2021 recap by Los Angeles, a love story rendition by BethMayMcCarthy, OK Jaanu x Heat Waves by djmattzmusic, among others.

Brands & Campaigns

Amongst popular brand campaigns were- HealthifyMe’s campaign with Sara Ali Khan- emphasizing the reasons why people want to lose weight, Hero's Ladki Chala Rahi Hai campaign featuring Alia Bhatt to smash stereotypes against women drivers, Oyo's Kalki Kal Dekhenge campaign featuring actress Kalki to emphasise flexible changes option, #NetflixForAll- the New Netflix Campaign to onboard more subscribers for the platform by emphasizing the variety of content on the platform.

Other popular campaigns include- #GetSetBOOM- In a first, Bira 91 and boAt collaborate to offer you the OG House Party Essentials with a collection of headphones & speakers that match the bold & playful beer in your hand. The campaign was launched with a video and limited edition merch, Alia Bhatt introduces Lay's #TheThinPossibleChip in new ad campaign where she encouraged fans to try fun and quirky magic tricks using the new range of potato chips from the brand.

