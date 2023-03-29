CTV is future-ready for a cookieless future: Prabhvir Sahmey, Samsung Ads
Sahmey, Senior Director, Samsung Ads India lead, shares with e4m insights into Samsung’s content recognition tool, the advent of CTV and its potential for advertisers
Prabhvir Sahmey, Senior Director, Samsung Ads and India lead for the company, is confident that the company is future-ready for the cookie-less future.
When the first cookies were developed for browsers, users still had to prove their credentials through passwords and had to keep doing so even as ‘sessions’ saved the user’s information on the internet server. Cookies essentially allowed you to save that information.
“Service providers realized they were sitting on this goldmine of information, which would be very valuable to advertisers and consumer goods companies and that’s when the whole business started. So, you no longer have to log into your devices every time, but they also correspondingly have your information which can be sold to third parties and vendors,” he explained.
However, this is a phenomenon that is restricted to browsers, whether on PCs, phones or tablets. “TVs, even CTVs can’t store cookies and will therefore seamlessly transition into anonymization, a data processing technique that removes or modifies personally identifiable information, as the CTV is an individual device, meaning we are prepared for when cookies are off the table,” said Sahmey.
Besides, he noted, Samsung has ACR (Automatic Content Recognition) - a tool that can take images of what a consumer is watching at any given time and these content preferences can give insights into various metrics.
“Earlier, media plans had to be made a month in advance, but today, with addressable CTV, these can happen within 24-72 hour cycles. And we can provide data and media insights to our clients almost in real time, with data on reactions and to measure how well a piece of content or campaign is performing,” he says.
“The future of marketing is automated and our Samsung DSP will allow our clients to seamlessly manage reach and frequency of their video campaigns across linear TV, CTV, and other devices,” says Sahmey, adding, “We are helping platforms and vendors to automatize their data processes, even as we’re laying a foundational layer and selling the technology to digital buyers and marketers.”
And while Sahmey is more than enthusiastic about the future of Connected Television in India, he notes there’s still time before it becomes mainstream.
“Today we are at an inflection point in the adoption of Connected TV as consumers look to upgrade or switch their home TV devices to ones that can be connected to the internet. There used to be a time when people would buy a new phone every year, but now that has dropped to two-three years. Inversely, TVs used to be a long-time purchase, but now with cheaper screens, devices and data, consumers are looking to upgrade and will upgrade,” he pointed out.
“I look at this as Year Zero for CTV, as more and more consumers and advertisers get access to, explore, and settle on CTVs, with things beginning to massively scale up in 2024. Back in 2005, there were only 20 million people online, and that number rose to 100 million people only by 2015,” he says, continuing, “Today, the internet is ubiquitous with almost everyone at least having access to it. It’s the same with CTV except, because of the ubiquity of the internet, it’s going to take place at an accelerated rate.”
PubMatic announces strategic partnership with Silverpush
The alliance will enhance digital advertising in Indonesia, enabling brands and advertisers to better connect with their target audiences through data-driven advertising.
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 4:49 PM | 2 min read
PubMatic,(Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, and Silverpush, a leading AI-powered advertising solutions provider, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership that will enable brands and advertisers across APAC to better connect with their target audiences through data-driven advertising.
The partnership will allow advertisers to leverage Silverpush’s AI-powered contextual data programmatically through Connect, PubMatic's audience solution. Connect allows advertisers to engage audiences through privacy-compliant solutions that perform — without relying on third-party cookies or outdated strategies. Advertisers will now have access to valuable audience data, that can be applied on the sell side to bring greater efficiency to their campaigns.
Silverpush is an advanced advertising technology solution provider powered by artificial intelligence, offering its flagship products Mirrors and Parallels. Its contextual video ad placement targeting ensures the most relevant audience is reached in a brand-safe environment. With a mission to solve complex client problems using data-driven solutions and cutting-edge technology, Silverpush continues to drive innovation in the digital advertising industry.
Through Connect, advertisers will be able to access PubMatic's premium inventory and use Silverpush's hyper-contextual targeting capabilities to reach their targeted audience in the right context at the right moment which drives engagement and conversions.
"We're thrilled to be partnering with Silverpush - together, PubMatic and Silverpush will provide advertisers with a powerful suite of data-driven tools to help them optimize their campaigns and achieve their marketing objectives," said Brandon Lee, Director Audience Solutions, APAC at PubMatic. "Bringing targeting to the sell-side, via Connect, means buyers can gain greater control over how inventory and data are packaged and transacted to drive the best performance for their campaigns."
"We are excited to partner with PubMatic to provide our AI-powered contextual advertising solutions for a wider reach of audience. This partnership will enable advertisers to create highly targeted campaigns that are based on real-time consumer contexts, delivering better campaign results and ROAS." said Raushida Vasaiwala, VP-APAC at Silverpush.
The partnership is set to take effect immediately, with both companies working closely together to deliver their shared vision.
e4m & Lodestar UM podcast: GenZs want to start businesses that make a difference
Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik from Lodestar UM’s strategy team discuss how GenZs strive for balance even as they push for sustainable choices
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 7:59 AM | 1 min read
exchange4media has collaborated with Lodestar UM, one of India’s leading media agencies and a part of the Mediabrands India network, to create “Generational Zeitgeist” – a six-part Podcast Series that peaks into Indian Gen Zers’ mindset.
Based on multiple sources of learning including a three-part pan-India study with 1100+ GenZ respondents, Generational Zeitgeist covers a wide range of topics.
Each episode is a conversation between Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik, one of the contributors to the study from Lodestar UM’s strategy team.
About the fifth episode
Mishra and Kaushik did some crystal gazing into how GenZs are shaping the future. They discuss that GenZ is a generation of critical thinkers who prioritize self-development and rational decision-making, which will continue to shape their choices in the future.
While they hold strong ideals, they strive for balance and consider practicality, as seen in their adoption of EVs, where they support sustainability but also weigh infrastructural support. This generation is characterized by their action-oriented mindset, big ambitions, and entrepreneurial spirit, always looking to experiment and try new things, including their career.
Many GenZ participants express a desire to start a purposeful business that makes a difference.
EORTV partners with ITC Engage for campaign
The campaign played out digitally on EORTV the streaming platform and its social media properties for a little more than two weeks
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 3:30 PM | 2 min read
LGBTQ-focussed OTT platform EORTV has tied up with ‘Engage’, a body fragrance brand from ITC, for a promotional campaign. The campaign played out digitally on EORTV the streaming platform and its social media properties for a little more than two weeks.
As a part of the campaign, the brand’s banner advertisements were put on EORTV’s website and streaming app for 15 days. A substantial brand exposure was given on the platform’s YouTube channel and other social media handles. A 15-second pre-roll of Engage perfume’s audio-visual creative was attached to EORTV’s driver property, I Love Us 3. On screen-logo pop up in each episode of the show, I love Us 3 was also integrated into the campaign.
A subsequent contest was also run where gift hampers of Engage were shared with early bird subscribers and winners to encourage them to subscribe and view the platform.
Speaking about the collaboration, Falguni Shah, COO, EORTV, said, “We are really thrilled to have Engage- ITC on board. When a mainstream brand associates with EORTV it is very reassuring. Right from the outset our mission has been to integrate the LGBTQ community into mainstream society. Any effort or association in that direction is always very heartening. A widely used brand like Engage associating with us is a proof of inclusion. It sets a precedent and helps in paving the way for a much-needed change”.
Speaking about the campaign Deepak Pandey, CEO, EORTV said, “Engage is a very powerful brand and this association shows that the brand is connecting with the audiences in a meaningful way. EORTV has a very strong niche and we feel this collaboration is a step in the right direction towards inclusivity ''.
EORTV is a video streaming app that offers thousands of hours of premium, exclusive and original content. The main mission of EORTV is to create a number of diverse and inclusive stories of the LGBTQ + community, thereby eliminating any kinds of biases based on gender stereotypes and sexual orientation(s).
PubMatic joins hands with Comscore's Proximic for offering ID-less targeting solutions
Data from Proximic by Comscore is now available to media buyers via PubMatic’s Connect platform
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 12:25 PM | 2 min read
PubMatic, an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, and Proximic by Comscore, a division of Comscore, has announced the integration of Proximic by Comscore’s Predictive Audiences and Content Targeting solutions into the PubMatic platform.
Proximic by Comscore’s solutions are contextually driven alternatives to ID-based targeting. They are powered by Proximic’s industry-leading contextual natural language processing engine and intelligent categorization technology, allowing marketers and media companies to drive incremental reach and performance at scale without IDs.
Data from Proximic by Comscore is now available to media buyers via PubMatic’s Connect platform which provides privacy-first access to market-leading data and insights to enhance how inventory and data are packaged and transacted. The integration enables PubMatic’s clients to leverage new targeting options to reach key audiences in premium, brand safe environments across desktop, mobile, and connected TV (CTV).
“We are excited to partner with PubMatic to make our Predictive Audiences easily accessible for targeting on the sell-side,” said Jessica Trainor, Head of Partnerships, Proximic by Comscore. “This partnership offers buyers access to ID-less audiences that can be applied to private marketplaces to help close the addressability gap left by the many compounding factors driving signal loss in our industry.”
“PubMatic is committed to providing advertising solutions that deliver results. This partnership with Proximic by Comscore enables us to offer addressable audiences, incremental reach and performance to our clients,” said Brandon Lee, Director, Addressability, APAC at PubMatic. “Digital advertising industry is shifting from buy-side to sell-side targeting, a strategy that delivers superior addressability and performance for both publishers and advertisers in a privacy-centric matter.”
TAM Sports launches CTV and mobile ad monitoring service for IPL 2023
This specialized service will provide real-time data and insights
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 3:23 PM | 2 min read
TAM Sports (a division of TAM Media Research) has announced the launch of Connected TV & Mobile (Android & IOS) Ad monitoring & Verification service for IPL 2023 Live Streaming. This specialized service will provide real-time data and insights to help you stay ahead of the game.
The CTV Ad monitoring will be initially for Live Streaming audiences watching on Connected TV targeted at Mumbai City, while Mobile Ad monitoring is for Live Streaming audiences viewing on IOS /Android mobiles and Geo-targeted to cities Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad across key cohorts that the Advertiser is addressing.
CTV monitoring will also include 14 different language/other feeds - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, Odia, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Lifestyle feed and 4k English feed!
Both the Monitoring services will provide Advertisers & Media Agencies with Pre, During and Post-Match Ad streaming reports within a day for IPL data users, enabling them to track their sponsorships on a real-time continuous basis.
"We are ecstatic to introduce this path breaking and unprecedented Ad Monitoring & Verification service on CTV & Mobile platform during the most happening Cricket Event of the year (IPL) via our flagship unit – TAM Sports”; said TAM India CEO Mr. L V Krishnan. “It will be a unique service as we kick start CTV and Mobile monitoring with this year’s IPL. With daily reporting of the data, it is almost real time for Sponsors, Agencies and other Stakeholders to track and maximize Ad Spends. We believe, this is one more step in our attempt to bring more clarity to investments on High decibel Digital properties and will pave way for more transparency to future Advertising spends on Digital Media.”
The report would essentially cover a variety of variables that comprise of – Platform, Stream Language, Targeted market selected by the Advertiser along with Match Date, Stream Duration, Category, Brands, Advertisers, and Ad Positions.
Markand Adhikari’s column on OTT content a hit on Twitter
Apart from being ranked 4 in India trends, it has also sparked a social media conversation about OTT content
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 11:12 AM | 2 min read
An opinion piece written by Markand Adhikari, Chairman and Managing Director of Sri Adhikari Brothers Group (SAB Group), on nudity and obscenity in OTT has been ruling the social media charts.
The article was published by exchange4media on March 21st.
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/class-has-no-class-126085.html
It was no. 4 in India trends on Thursday.
The article has also spurred a lot of discussion on OTT content on Twitter.
FAST & Freemium: Why more & more advertisers are streaming towards Connected TV
These platforms, say experts, provide access to massive amounts of user data, enabling precise targeting and cost-effective advertising campaigns
By Shantanu David | Mar 24, 2023 8:27 AM | 4 min read
Even the most traditional advertisers are now dipping their toes into streaming, while more adventurous brands are already making a splash. And with the introduction of subscriptions with ads on streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus, as well as Jio’s push towards freemium TV, the Connected Television (CTV) landscape is evolving with each new login and the following reams of data, and terms like FAST and Freemium are creating more buzz than an old cable TV’s antenna.
Swati Kardak, Group Account Manager, Media Planning & Buying, SoCheers, believes that with IPL in their kitty and now rolling out of freemium TV, Jio has already got the ball rolling for them. “This is a big boon for advertisers and brands as FAST (Free, ad-supported TV), will open up opportunities for advertisers to widen their addressable audience size. It will also work as a magnet to attract more audiences to the streaming platform and ensure a long-term client relationship.”
Meanwhile, “As subscription plans with ads are introduced, advertisers and brands have a unique opportunity to reach a large and engaged audience. These platforms provide access to massive amounts of user data, enabling precise targeting and cost-effective advertising campaigns,” says Keerthi R Kumar, Business Head-South, FoxyMoron.
According to the recently launched Gateway to Open Internet report, published by The Trade Desk and Kantar, 33% of consumers perceive ads on OTT/CTV as more premium than those on YouTube and other user-generated content platforms, making CTV/OTT a particularly attractive avenue for brands.
Additionally, 44% of consumers expect to significantly increase their usage of CTV/OTT in the next six months. The surge in popularity of Connected TVs also allows advertisers to reach a subset population of cord-cutters that they cannot reach on linear TV.
Tejinder Gill, General Manager, The Trade Desk, says that to capitalize on this fast-growing ad opportunity on OTT, brands will need to invest in data-driven advertising tools on platforms like The Trade Desk to help them to more effectively target and engage consumers across the multiple OTT platforms that consumers engage with today.
In Kardak’s opinion, Freemium will bring about a major cord-cutting change and a huge shift towards Freemium is most likely going to come from the traditional TV audience as they will be able to avail entertainment for free. “Therefore, brands and advertisers will have to be very mindful about picking the right content on FAST for their ad placement. In comparison, the audience on FAST is likely to be more massy, so, brands who have products or services catering to a larger audience should look at partnering with them,” she says.
The abundance of content and vast user base on platforms like Netflix and Disney Plus provide advertisers with the opportunity to target affluent audiences. With the introduction of ad-supported tiers, advertisers can leverage high-quality content to reach their desired target audience.
“AVOD and Freemium models offer precision targeting, real-time optimization, and measurement, leading to a shift in advertising budgets from traditional TV to OTT. As competition increases, advertisers must understand each platform's audience, engagement patterns, and results to make informed decisions that align with their business objectives,” says Kardak.
Vikas Mangla, Founder, Digital ROI, points out that by parsing through the consumer data available through viewership on these platforms, advertisers can develop new ad formats that engage viewers and do not disrupt their viewing experience. “Interactive ads, sponsored content, and native advertising are some of the ad formats that can help advertisers achieve this. For instance, Voot offers non-intrusive ad formats like sponsored content and integrated ads that blend seamlessly with the content,” he says.
Advertisers and publishers also need to analyze the collectible data to gain insights into their audience's behavior and preferences. This can help them optimize their ad campaigns, improve their targeting, and measure their ad campaign's effectiveness.
“For example, MX Player uses data analytics to track viewer behavior and preferences to create personalized recommendations for each viewer. Advertisers can also use data analytics to track ad performance and optimize their campaigns accordingly,” says Mangla, adding that publishers can leverage the popularity of streaming TV by creating content that resonates with their audience.
That being said, as Gill points out, “Another important consideration is frequency capping which is important to ensure consumers are not seeing the same ad multiple times across the different OTT platforms that they are engaging with. This is where programmatic media buying platforms offer value in helping brands preserve a positive ad experience.”
In conclusion, experts agree that the Indian market presents a significant opportunity for advertisers and publishers to reach a large and engaged audience base through FAST and Freemium. By adopting a data-driven approach, using new ad formats, programmatic advertising, data analytics, and content marketing, they can create more effective ad campaigns, engage viewers, and increase their revenue.
