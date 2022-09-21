Criteo launches demand-side platform Commerce Max

Criteo, the commerce media company, today announced the launch of Commerce Max – a self-service, all-in-one demand-side platform (DSP) for enterprise marketers built for scale and powered by Criteo’s leading retail media and programmatic capabilities.



With Commerce Max, brands and agencies are not only empowered to find valuable audiences on retailer sites using on-site sponsored and display ads but can also extend these audiences off-site across open internet programmatic inventory – unlike any other DSP today. Thanks to Criteo’s access to over four billion product SKU’s, thousands of global media publisher relationships and 150 retailer partnerships, marketers now have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to access our leading optimization models to create and drive commerce performance.



Powering these unique audiences, Criteo’s predictive AI identifies the best path to conversion, removing guesswork and leading to better advertising outcomes with buying precisions. Commerce Max also arms marketers with the data needed to understand what performs, why and how, in near-real-time through unified reporting and closed-loop measurement, including product-level sales attribution.



Commerce Max entered Alpha stage in the first half of 2022 with two key Criteo clients – leading consumer electronics retailer, Best Buy and the world's leading media investment company, GroupM.



Keith Bryan, SVP, President, Best Buy Ads, Media, & CRM, Best Buy commented: “Best Buy has seen impressive results through our partnership with Criteo, so helping them test their new Commerce Max solution was a natural next step as we look to be at the forefront of the retail media market and expand our offering.”



Through this market test, an off-site advertising campaign was executed that harnessed first-party data to target Best Buy’s audience across the open web and drive measurable purchases of products on the Best Buy website.



Criteo’s acquisition of IPONWEB has also accelerated the development of Commerce Max, along with the full suite of Commerce Media Platform solutions to be unveiled at Criteo’s Investor Day on October 31st.



"For years, companies across the globe have relied on our trusted Commerce Media Platform to harness the power of commerce media and drive sales,” said Brian Gleason, Chief Revenue Officer at Criteo. “With the recent IPONWEB acquisition, we are now positioned to offer a unified AI-powered platform that will help our enterprise clients such as Best Buy and GroupM execute impactful, addressable media campaigns at the highest scale possible.”

Commerce Max is in limited availability with plans to be rolled out to select key markets in 2023.

