'Creating ecosystem of Key Opinion Leaders in their own language has been our objective'

At the Pitch CMO Summit 2021, Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Co-Founder & COO, Trell, spoke on ‘bridging content & commerce for the new Bharat'

The Pitch CMO Summit 2021, hosted by exchange4media, witnessed some interesting discussions by key industry leaders on the theme: Brand Purpose- The Game Changer in the New Normal. The summit which held on March 24, 2021, saw an engrossing standalone session on ‘Bridging Content & Commerce For The New Bharat' by Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Co-Founder & COO, Trell.

Rebba started the conversation with how companies have started created platforms for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in their regional languages to attract consumers from different regions of the country. The agenda of his discussion was divided into 4 parts; evolution of social commerce, creating content that drives Commerce, Trell’s purpose and commitment for the new Bharat, and brand success stories on Trell.

Speaking on the evolution of social commerce, Rebba explained the India-China story on online commerce and briefly talking about the four dimensions, i.e., horizontal, vertical, reseller network, and content commerce.

Expounding on influencer marketing and its growing relevance, the Co-Founder and COO said, “Influencers are extremely important in today’s marketing mix of brands who have the power to influence people across boundaries.”

“100s of millions of regional users have starved for meaningful life content on the internet to help in making decisions. With Indian language internet users being highly monetisable, this market has grown 2X in past one year”, asserted Rebba.

According to him, there is a dearth of content creators in regional language. “Creating an ecosystem of Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) in their own language has been the purpose of our brand, Trell”, he added.

Highlighting about Trell, Rebba explained, “Trell is available in 8 Indian languages that serve both the customers and the content creators. It is a bridging gap for the digital natives.”

Stressing on the content to commerce journey, he informed, “50% of the content consumed on Trell is for Beauty, Personal care, Fashion and Men’s Grooming. “. The short video offering app recently launched a new commerce platform called Bharat Dukaan for beauty products.

Talking numbers, he informed that the app has 12 million daily active users with 55 million monthly active users and 40 minutes spent daily on the app. The app has 15 million KOL/influencers with 40% and 45% users from Tier 1 and Tier 2 respectively, added Rebba.

Rebba concluded the presentation by showing some brand success stories on the app.

