ContentNinja wins content mandate for Teji Mandi

ContentNinja, a Gurugram-based inbound marketing and growth agency, has announced that it has been awarded a content mandate by Teji Mandi, a subsidiary of Motilal Oswal. As part of the mandate, Content Ninja would be helping reinforce the digital footprint of the Teji Mandi brand, and establish it as a go-to solution provider for small case investments.

An app-based SEBI-registered investment adviser, Teji Mandi helps simplify investing in stocks, exchange-traded funds, and REITs, by telling users which stocks to buy, why to buy them, and when to sell them. Additionally providing small case investing, it helps users build a diversified all-weather portfolio with a time horizon of 3-6 months, based on a trending market theme, strategy, or objective. The Teji Mandi Flagship was one of the top-selling small cases in 2021 and January 2022.

After a successful pilot, ContentNinja has begun enhancing Teji Mandi’s website content, aimed at creating awareness around the concept of small cases and promoting the Teji Mandi brand. Having set up a dedicated resources section for the website, replete with SEO content to build long-term visibility and awareness, ContentNinja is also creating diversified proprietary content on what is a small case portfolio, and how it functions, as well as investment advice, financial news, portfolio management, and more.

Owing to the niche concept of small case investing and the fact that it is fairly a new concept, there is a severe lack of quality talent and experts who can write about it and market it. Given ContentNinja’s vast fintech client base and understanding of the domain, along with its updated knowledge of the marketplace, industry news and trends, ongoing innovations, and co-founder Shriya Garg’s expertise as a chartered accountant, made it the top choice for the brand.

Shashank Ramugade, CMO, Teji Mandi said, “In today's world of clutter and fickle attention spans, good-quality content is the only saviour for any brand. Customers today are served with very high-quality content across all platforms which makes this space extremely competitive for brands as they not only compete with other brands but individual content creators. Content Ninja brings their expertise of making content exciting and simple on the table, which will help us to serve our audience with quality & snappy content.”

Shriya Garg, CEO, ContentNinja, said, “We are thrilled to create unconventional digital content in such an innovative space for a category leader such as Motilal Oswal. We have aligned a dedicated team of former financial journalists and financial market experts who will be spearheading the engagement to create something truly powerful.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)