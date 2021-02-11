Comscore ranks Vikatan.com as India’s most engaged Tamil News Website

As per the Comscore India December 2020 report, Vikatan.com has once again emerged as the most engaged Tamil news website with its readers spending over 56 million minutes, the most by any Tamil publisher in the country (Source: Comscore, MMX, Custom list of Tamil News Publishers, Dec 2020, Total Minutes, India). These recent scores establish Vikatan as the most preferred source for Tamil news content in India. As per the data, Vikatan.com is amongst the Top 3 Tamil News/Information websites with 5.9 million unique visitors(Source: Comscore, MMX, Custom list of Tamil News Publishers, Dec 2020, Total Unique Visitors, India).

Besides being the most engaged content destination for Tamils, Vikatan is amongst the top-rated Tamil News App on the Play store with a rating of 4.7/5. With a combined fan base of 12 million users & 13 million subscribers, Vikatan continues to be the country’s most loved video & social media platform making it the first choice for the Tamil consumers.

Commenting on the latest growth numbers, B.Srinivasan, Managing Director, Vikatan Group said “We aim to be the top Tamil digital destination in India, this achievement is attributed to a combination of quality journalism, insights, opinions and analysis& credible news coverage being delivered real-time. We strive to deliver compelling experiences and engagement for our readers,our mobile & video first approach has yielded very encouraging results and we believe there’s tremendous potential to be capitalised, with the increase in online news readership.”

Vikatan Group’s Chief Business Strategist, Majid Khan said ‘Continuing to be the most engaged Tamil destination in the country makes us feel delighted. Thanks to our readers & advertisers who have always supported us, even more during these unprecedented times which has kept us going in delivering comprehensive content pieces across genres in engaging & innovative formats’

