Chtrbox launches creator management division ‘Chtrbox Represent’

The new division will power content creators to fulfill their potential across digital mediums, while providing integrated support and advisory

Influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has announced the launch of their creator management division for India’s top emerging digital stars. Labeled ‘Chtrbox Represent’, the new division will power content creators to fulfill their potential across digital mediums, while providing integrated support and advisory.

“The internet and then social media revolutionized how humans connect and communicate with each other and things around them. We believe the role that digital creators play, in both scope and importance, will only grow in this unlimited content ecosystem. We are excited to partner closely with some of India's best creators on their journey” comments Pranay Swarup, Chtrbox Founder & CEO.

Chtrbox Represent’s goal is to power influencers to create amazing content and monetize their creative talent the right way. The division functions as an extended expert team and takes the burden off creators to manage all key aspects of their business, including selecting their brand collaborations across digital & non-digital mediums, personal branding and PR, content advisory, finance and admin support. Chtrbox Represent is also being enabled to set up creator-led IPs, merchandising, & workshops to further fuel the growing Indian creator economy.

“This is the era of the creator and helping them fulfill their aspirations is key to the philosophy at Chtrbox. Being an artist myself this deeply resonates with me,” adds Roshan Abbas, Managing Director, VMLY&R Commerce Encompass, and Investor and Advisor for Chtrbox.

Chtrbox Represent’s initial launch of 25 handpicked creators covers a range of diverse backgrounds with unique stories to tell, including two of India’s leading male beauty creators, Deep Pathare and Shantanu Dhope, to running coach Karan Singh who uses his talent to create opportunities for underprivileged kids, to popular creators like Sonal & Nicole of Team Naach, Smriti Khanna, Tanya Sharma, tech YouTuber Dhananjay Bhosale, food entrepreneur Saransh Goila and many more.

Karan Pherwani, Head, Chtrbox Represent added “After powering thousands of collaborations with hundreds of brands and leading influencer marketing in India, we understand the data and creative elements that go into discovering the right talent. We view Chtrbox Represent as a natural extension for us to do much more for select creators, and have built out a supportive home for them to thrive within.”

