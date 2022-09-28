Chimp&z Inc bags Tata Steel Foundation's digital and creative mandate

Chimp&z Inc has won the digital and creative mandate for Tata Steel Limited’s wholly owned charitable trust, Tata Steel Foundation. The account was won post a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by the agency’s Gurgaon and Mumbai ofﬁces.

As per the mandate, Chimp&z Inc will be responsible for creating, managing, and executing end-to-end digital activities like social media, creatives, and campaign strategies. The agency will manage the brand’s Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, & YouTube accounts while focusing on website development and production-led campaigns from ideation to execution. With an intent to increase the online visibility of Tata Steel Foundation, Chimp&z Inc will also be responsible for reinforcing its growth goals and new CSR initiatives by strategically leveraging various digital platforms.

Tata Steel Foundation is one of the country’s largest implementing foundations as it builds on the legacy of the ﬁve societies of Tata Steel namely, TSRDS, TSUS, TSFIF, TCS, and TSSDS. The Foundation has worked across various domains like health, education, livelihood, tribal ethnicity, sports & youth empowerment, environment, and rural infrastructure. Signiﬁcant programs of Tata Steel Foundation have achieved excellence in their own right and are now being scaled up and replicated across the country.

It aims to render assistance and consultation at the pan-India level wherever its sustainable models are replicable. Chimp&z Inc will craft social media strategies for interactive and impact-driven communication to highlight the organization's mission and vision such as brand awareness, brand afﬁnity, community building, and increased share of voice. It will further enable the Foundation to magnify its brand value with content that appeals to the right audience.

On the association, Shuvra R, Communications, Tata Steel Foundation, said, “Our presence across the social media domain is aimed at opening meaningful windows of learning, cross-pollination of ideas, and spaces of collaboration. We appreciate the emerging social media platforms as instruments of change and a builder of ecosystems by themselves. Tata Steel Foundation is, therefore, happy to partner with Chimp&z Inc in this endeavour and we look forward to an encouraging journey ahead.”

Chimp&z Inc, a Great Place to Work certiﬁed digital agency, along with its global expansion in North American regions, holds a fresh client roster of global brands from various verticals such as ZEE5 Global, & Warner Media SEA from the entertainment media, FanCode from the sports industry, UpGrad from the education industry, Embark Perfumes from the beauty industry, amongst others.

Commenting on the win, Ashish Duggal, COO, Chimp&z Inc said, “Partnering with one of India's ﬁnest solutions-oriented foundations is a big win for our team. In the attempt to live up to the vibrant legacy of Tata Steel Limited, it is of utmost importance to elevate the communication of Tata Steel Foundation digitally. With a collective experience of 9 years in social media management, our dedicated team will aim at creating a mark for the programs of Tata Steel Foundation by leveraging our team’s social media acumen. As we extend our digital frontiers, we look forward to magnifying their digital presence and providing effective social media outcomes through our strategic expertise.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)