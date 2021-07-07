Centre files petition seeking transfer of all IT Rules 2021 related cases to SC

The IT Rules 2021 have been challenged before Delhi, Bombay, Madras and Kerala High Courts

With the number of cases challenging the constitutional validity of the IT Rules 2021 going up, the central government has filed a transfer petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of all the petitions from various high courts to the top court.

The IT Rules 2021 have been challenged before Delhi, Bombay, Madras and Kerala High Courts.

In Delhi HC, Quintillion Digital Media, Foundation for Independent Journalism (The Wire), The News Minute Founder and Editor-in-Chief Dhanya Rajendran and The Wire Founding Editor MK Venu. So far, the Delhi HC has not offered any relief to the petitioners.

Live Law Media, which is the publisher of legal news portal livelaw.in, has got interim relief from the Kerala High Court against any coercive action by the Centre for non-implementation of IT Rules 2021.

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) has recently challenged the IT Rules 2021 in the Madras High Court. The division bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy has issued notice to the Union of India (UoI) and has granted liberty to DNPA to approach the court if any coercive action is taken by the government.

Carnatic music vocalist, cultural critic, and writer T M Krishna has also filed a petition against the IT Rules before the Madras HC.

Digital news portal The Leaflet has also filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against the IT Rules 2021. The platform has contended that the rules are in violation of Article 14 (right to equality), Article 19(a) (freedom of speech and expression), and 19(1)(g) (freedom to practice any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade or business).

