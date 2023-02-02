Byju's lays off another more than 1000 employees
Employees from engineering, sales, logistics, marketing and communications teams have been asked to leave, say media reports
Edtech firm Byju's has reportedly laid off another more than 1,000 employees. The move is being seen as an attempt to cut down costs amid slow revenue growth and funding winter.
According to one of the media reports, the company is laying off employees from the engineering, sales, logistics, marketing and communications teams.
One of the reports claimed that while 300 employees from the engineering team have been sacked, the strength of the logistics team has been brought down to 50 per cent.
The company had undertaken a round of lay off in October last year when it let go of 5 per cent of its total employees, amounting to 2,500 employees out of 50,000 strong workforce. At that time founder Byju Raveendran had justified the layoffs saying it was a critical step for the company to become profitable.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
AI, TDS, Devices & Data: Why gaming industry is loving Budget 2023
Even though the Budget didn’t specifically bring out the matters of concern related to the gaming and esports sector, there were some decisions which are sure to impact the burgeoning industry
By Shantanu David | Feb 2, 2023 8:27 AM | 6 min read
The Narendra Modi government’s last full Budget before the 2024 general elections tried to cater to as many segments of the population as possible, and even though it didn’t specifically bring out the matters of concern related to AVGC sector, specifically the gaming and esports segments, there were some decisions which are sure to impact the burgeoning industry.
Suhas Khullar, CFO, Loco, believes the Union Budget for 2023–2024 is “commendable for setting the bold vision of making India a tech superpower. Two initiatives focusing on capability building for the tech ecosystem stand out. First, the intention to set up 100 labs for developing applications using 5G services has the potential to open up a wide range of prospects for the ecosystem, including esports. Second, setting up of centers of excellence for AI under the ‘Make AI in India’ and ‘Make AI work for India’ vision, along with the introduction of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0, will help young people in developing the necessary expertise in coding, artificial intelligence and other technologies.”
Skill Tree
These enhanced digital skills will now support the sector's capacity to grow into a significant employer. Manvendra Shukul, CEO, Lakshya Digital was also heartened to see the Finance Minister’s continued focus on the most crucial building block for every sector - skilling India.
“A wide range of sectors, including the gaming industry, are facing a shortfall of skilled workers. India has a huge opportunity to be a leader in the global gaming market. However, for us to compete with entrenched players like China, it is essential to develop a strong pipeline of skilled workforce,” he said, adding, “We look forward to an effective implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 that will allow our youth to upskill and be job-ready for the global gaming industry.”
Gaurav Kapoor, Chief Finance Officer, Baazi Games, also welcomes the “Amrit Kaal” Union Budget 2023 with an optimistic perspective.
The new income tax regime will result in stimulating local demand and consumption in the economy. The rise of India’s position from an importer to an exporter of mobile phones in India augurs well for the online gaming sector. Moreover, the announcement of setting up 100 labs for developing 5G services apps for smart classrooms, healthcare, and others will open up a new range of opportunities and potential employment. Simplifying the KYC system process will further help in realizing ‘Digital India’ and will enable a seamless experience for consumers. Lastly, the ‘Make in India’ vision will further get a boost with a focus on ‘Make AI in India’ and ‘Make AI work for India’, and online gaming companies can develop new AI-based advancements that can provide a first-of-its-kind experience to users.
Sunil Yadav - CEO, PlayerzPot, says the Budget announced a welcome move in defining the future of the online gaming industry by removing the minimum threshold of Rs. 10,000 for TDS to clarify taxability. “The action will result in transparency, a clear legal identity, and standardized taxation for online gaming. We hope that the government will unquestionably support the sector's growth and development in the right direction, which will benefit the economy and its stakeholders,” he says.
Rohit N Jagasia, Founder and CEO of Revenant Esports, agreed that the announcement of removing minimum threshold of Rs 10,000 for TDS on online gaming and providing clarity on taxability is a big step forward, adding, “However most esports games, like ours, don't have any money withdrawing system so these are applicable for the online gaming sectors which are into real money gaming.”
Mobile Market
Rishabh Bhansali, Co-Founder of FanClash, says the enormous upsurge in mobile phone production has been the impetus for the boom of the esports industry in India. “Pocket-friendly smartphones have taken gaming and fantasy esports to every corner of the country and a further decrease in its prices, as the government proposes to reduce customs duty on import of certain inputs for mobile phone manufacturing, will boost the sector's growth like never before,” he says.
Indeed, the expansion of India's gaming business mirrors and contributes to the growth of the mobile phone industry. The number of mobile gamers in India is projected to increase to 650 million by 2025, according to the most recent report from the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).
Animesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, 8bit Creative, notes that the previous seven to eight years have been instrumental to the relationship between mobiles and gaming in India, with numerous mobile gaming titles being released and gaining popularity among the Indian gaming community.
“Developer dedication to expanding mobile gaming in India and the advent of different employment opportunities through mobile gaming have all contributed to an increase in the number of Indians adopting mobile gaming. This has also contributed to the growth of the mobile device sector, as professional gamers frequently seek to upgrade their devices as they progress in their career. Even casual gamers seek better devices in their gaming journey,” he says.
This interdependence of the industries is also reflected in the commitment of the mobile device companies towards strengthening their presence in the gaming community through dedicated efforts and investments. From launching gaming-specific devices such as One Plus Nord, ASUS ROG gaming phones, etc., to hosting multiple events and tournaments for the community, to working with gamers to build a community of mobile gamers, etc., mobile device giants are also investing heavily in the gaming industry in India.
Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director, Alpha Zegus, points out that the increase in smartphone production in our country will bring down smartphone costs drastically - which will be a big win for the gaming industry. “More advanced smartphone tech will be available at accessible pricing, which means gaming will eventually no longer be restricted by hardware capabilities.”
Experts say that Indian gaming has the potential to provide a significant boost to the electronics industry as a whole, including consoles, PCs, VR gadgets, mobile devices, wearables, IT accessories, and so on.
Lokesh Suji, Director, eSports Federation of India and Vice President of the Asian eSports Federation (AESF), concludes, “With the numbers of devices as well as gamers further upscaling and 5G acting as a catalyst that fuels the industry's growth, we are going to witness monumental growth within the esports sector in the coming years. As we are still awaiting clarity on the taxability for esports, we are hopeful that the decisions will be in favour of the community and impact it positively.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Connected TVs take centre stage as HD falls behind
Native Content: The shift towards CTV is indicative of a broader trend towards digital-native content
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 4:46 PM | 7 min read
The digital revolution in the country is driving a significant change in content consumption patterns. The popularity of streaming services and on-demand content has led to a decline in interest for traditional High-Definition (HD) channels. In its place, Connected Television (CTV) has emerged as the new norm for television viewing, particularly in the realm of sports.
The shift towards CTV is indicative of a broader trend towards digital-native content. The convenience and flexibility offered by this technology has made it a preferred choice among audiences, leading to its rapid adoption. With the continued growth of CTV, it is clear that the way people consume and engage with television content is undergoing a significant transformation.
As India continues its transition towards digital-native content, the switch from High-Definition (HD) to Connected Television (CTV) is projected to accelerate in the coming year. With the launch of JioCinema's offering of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for free on CTV, the trend towards this technology is expected to rise.
HD TV, once considered a symbol of prosperity, is witnessing a decline in subscription numbers in recent years, while CTV viewership continues to grow. A recent report by Kantar-GroupM states that the number of connected TVs reached 22 million in the last year, and is projected to reach 30 million this year. Although these figures are based on household numbers, CTV is known to be a co-viewing experience, with an estimated 80-90 million individuals expected to watch content on CTVs. According to a recent Google data, in May 2022 alone, over 60 million people in India streamed YouTube on their TVs, and in 30% of instances, they watched together with other people. The availability of a popular property like IPL for free on CTV is likely to further increase its popularity among viewers.
The trend towards Connected Television (CTV) in India is particularly evident in the case of cricket tournaments. The number of households tuning in to watch cricket on High-Definition (HD) channels has seen a significant decrease in recent years. In 2022, 4.3 mn indian urban households watched IPL’22 ,whereas only 3.6 mn households watched ICC T20 World Cup’22 on HD TV and 1.5 million households in mega cities viewed the tournament on HD channels.
The change in viewership can be attributed to the growing accessibility of IPL content on CTV platforms. This shift is expected to accelerate with the upcoming availability of IPL on CTV platforms for free streaming, as opposed to the traditional linear TV where viewers must pay to access the content. The convenience and affordability of CTV is driving its widespread adoption among audiences and represents a major transformation in the way sports content is consumed.
The rise of Connected Television (CTV) as a platform for sports viewing is a result of its superior features and user experience. With the ability to stream live matches and access a diverse range of on-demand content, an increasing number of people are opting for CTV as their preferred method for watching sports.
The engaging nature of CTV makes it an ideal platform for high-intensity sports viewing, such as the Indian Premier League (IPL). The upcoming season of IPL is expected to follow this trend, as more viewers turn towards CTV for their sports consumption needs. The combination of live streaming capabilities and a wide variety of on-demand content sets CTV apart from traditional television and makes it a leading choice for sports fans.
Overall, the rise of streaming services and the advancement of technology have led to a shift in the way people consume and view media, making HD TVs less relevant. Additionally, the growth of broadband connections in India has played a significant role in this trend. As of 2022, the number of broadband connections in India has risen to 32 million, making it easier for people to access streaming content on their CTVs. With access to high speed internet on their phones, a lot of consumers are also seen streaming content on CTV through their mobile hotspots.
Krishnarao Buddha, Sr. Category Head - Marketing at Parle Products Pvt. Ltd said that the pandemic has affected the pattern of content consumption by audiences all across the world. Staying at home, online streaming of television, movies, and videos became the key source of knowledge, entertainment, and getaway. The ability to see content on any device, at any time, became nearly compulsive for consumers, speeding viewers' transition from linear TV to connected TV.
“The market for connected TVs (CTVs) is one of the fastest growing in India right now. The rise in popularity of these internet-enabled devices that are displacing the good old linear televisions throughout cities is mostly due to the low cost of smart televisions, introduction of 5G network, rising broadband penetration, and the accessibility of international content,” said Buddha.
He added that the number of connected televisions in India is expected to double in the next two years, from the current 20-22 million connected television homes (about 10% of TV homes). According to the 'Spotlight23' research by GroupM-owned marketing firm Wavemaker India, urban cities would see the most growth until 2025.
Samir Sethi, VP& Head of Brand Marketing Policybazaar.com was also optimistic about the growing numbers of CTV consumers. “Connected TV is on a growth path and I see this growing constantly. I see it growing on two accords--the prices of the connected TV devices are coming down drastically and it will become very affordable for people not only in the metro cities but even in smaller towns to switch to smart TV and the other reason is that the DTH players are introducing a lot of combo plans along with fibre internet which also give free access to live TV. These two aspects will be key drivers of growth of connected TV,”said Sethi.
The trend of "cord cutting" is gaining momentum globally, not just in India. The growth in popularity of connected TVs (CTVs) is due to the convenience, flexibility, and superior viewing experience that it offers. With the increasing affluence levels of CTV audiences, it has become a highly sought-after cohort for advertisers looking to reach consumers with a high spending potential. The shift from traditional linear televisions to connected TVs is happening across the world, as viewers prioritize the benefits that come with CTVs.
Quoting from the Changing Landscape of Indian Television- GroupM Finecast and Kantar survey, Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder- ITW Universe said that although it is still possible that more affluent viewers are on linear TV, but they form a much smaller proportion of the total linear TV viewership and on the flip side, 2 in 3 affluent households prefer CTV. The way that ads can be targeted on CTV (as opposed to the same ad across all linear TV viewers) means that it will be more efficient and impactful for those looking to reach out to affluent viewers to advertise digitally.
“Recent research has suggested after conducting a survey amongst NCCS A and B residents of 16 cities to understand their preferences.It showed that the Household Income for CTV Viewers was 1.2 times higher than those that watched only Linear TV. Moreover CTV viewers are 2x times more likely to own smartphones that cost more than 40K. The more important point is that most of the respondents in the study around 78% said they intend to switch to CTV in the near future and every 2 in 3 preferred CTV as the primary mode to access TV,”added Shanth.
This year’s IPL may prove to be a game-changer in the way people consume content on their large screens. Especially, sports. With high-quality streaming and the biggest variety of language options available, the CTV sports watching experience is bound to become a massive phenomenon this summer.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Meta’s AR Playbook to help brands connect with customers
Marketing Initiative: Over 81% of Indian consumers believe that AR can help bridge the gap between online and offline
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 1:59 PM | 2 min read
The digital advertising landscape continues to undergo a transformation especially as technology becomes more and more accessible to consumers. With growing data penetration, Augmented Reality (AR), with its immersive and engaging nature, has emerged as an innovative way for brands to connect with their audience. On Meta apps, AR usage has surged considerably with a staggering 750+ million users opting for Meta Spark AR across Meta technologies globally, every month.
At a time when consumers are redefining their digital experience by using AR to connect with brands, Meta has unveiled its AR Playbook that provides deep insights to advertisers about AR adoption on Meta. This gives advertisers the much-needed push and helps them plan their own AR campaigns and drive engagement. Meta’s AR Playbook aims to help advertisers gain insights into AR adoption on Meta, get a brief understanding of how some of the best AR campaigns have delivered great results to brands and plan their own AR campaigns with greater efficiency, and explore the AR ecosystem.
Reels are the best medium by which brands can directly connect and engage with customers. Over 40% of reels that have been created globally use AR effects to create a long-lasting impact in the minds of the viewers. As per recent studies, advertisers believe that AR can be widely used in their marketing strategies with about 75% of businesses planning to use AR/VR by 2023 for better brand engagement. Consumers are more receptive towards AR as a way to engage with brands with over 81% of Indian consumers believing that AR can help bridge the gap between online and offline.
AR is fundamentally shifting the way advertisers approach consumers. Recently, Meta rolled out Instagram AR ads to help advertisers reach their target audience and foster brand engagement. With this, advertisers will now be able to leverage Facebook & Instagram to promote their AR effects and reach the right audiences at the right time to drive the business.
Download the AR playbook now: https://www.facebook.com/business/m/augmented-reality-playbook
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TRAI issues consultation paper on regulating converged digital technologies & services
The paper examines the challenges posed by converging technologies and seeks views of the stakeholders on changes required, if any, in legal, administrative, and licensing framework to deal with them
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 6:37 PM | 1 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a consultation paper on "Regulating Converged Digital Technologies and Services -Enabling Convergence of Carriage of Broadcasting and Telecommunication services".
“Over the period of time, various technological developments in digital markets have resulted in the convergence of devices, services, and networks. Efficient utilization of resources, increased level of competition, more innovative user applications and technological developments are the main drivers of convergence. Convergence has been intensified by the emerging use of digital technologies across the sectors. The convergence of digital and physical products through the use of Machine to Machine (M2M), Internet of Things (loT), Artificial Intelligence and other technologies is paving the way for Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0). Convergence has brought several benefits to stakeholders. Technological convergence not only enables possibility of delivering a broader set of products, but also benefits through lower entrance barriers, promotion of competition, lower cost equipment, quicker market response, and new business opportunities. But at the same time, it has posed several challenges as well,” TRAI said in a statement.
The paper examines the challenges posed by converging technologies and seeks views of the stakeholders on changes required, if any, in legal, administrative, and licensing framework to deal with them. The consultation paper is available on the TRAIwebsite, and the last date for submission of comments is 27.02.2023 and counter comments by 13.03.2023.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
OpenAI’s GPT-3 as news and SEO publisher in 2023: How to make the most of it
Guest Column: Saurabh Singh Kushwah, Digital Product Specialist, explains what makes OpenAI’s GPT-3 so lucrative
By Saurabh Singh Kushwah | Jan 30, 2023 4:52 PM | 7 min read
It's 2023 and the artificial intelligence market is scaling new heights with fiercely innovative competitors aiming to conquer the peak.
OpenAI’s GPT-3 has taken the world by storm and caught the attention of traditional technology giants Google, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon who are also vying for a piece of the AI pie with its precise, almost human-like responsive abilities.
Let’s dive a bit deeper into this emerging market to understand what makes it so lucrative:
- There is going to be an explosion in the production and usage of AI-powered devices in the next few years. This will generate a vast amount of data that needs to be processed and analysed.
- The potential applicationsAI are increasing at an exponential rate as the technology and its refinement evolves each day
- The cost of AI is dropping rapidly as the market matures and moves towards a better understanding of scaling up the adoption. This makes it more accessible to small and medium-sized businesses who can use it to enhance their operations.
- The talent pool for AI is growing immensely with increased investment in resource upskilling by both corporate as well as academic institutions.
- Most new initiatives stepping forth in the market are powered by artificial intelligence or affiliated technology. This gives rise to the need for action from the established players in the market.
These factors aided with the addictive dependence of the general population on use of technology presents a sizable opportunity for those willing to make the most of it. .
Here enters OpenAI’s GPT-3. It is a machine learning platform that helps developers work on AI models. GPT-3 has been designed to provide a high level of flexibility to developers and make it easy for them to create and deploy AI models. It is based on the open source TensorFlow platform, and is available under the Apache 2.0 licence.
OpenAI’s GPT-3 has the potential to revolutionise various industries and disciplines. And it is already being used by leading news publishing organisations in some interesting ways, a few of which are explained below:
Research - It can act as a resourceful tool for journalists covering data intensive planned events such as a state or general election. They can access specific data points such as the total participation of a particular constituency, its age and/or gender breakdown, details of the candidates etc. at their fingertips.
=GPT3()... the spreadsheet function to rule them all.— Paul Katsen (@pavtalk) July 21, 2020
Impressed with how well it pattern matches from a few examples.
The same function looked up state populations, peoples' twitter usernames and employers, and did some math. pic.twitter.com/W8FgVAov2f
Wrote something that we rewrite text using different styles. pic.twitter.com/2XRKqu3flq— Carlos E. Perez (@IntuitMachine) July 25, 2020
This eases content creation for live blog coverage with instant availability of statistical and trivial information about the background of a regularly repeated event. To illustrate an example, when a journalist is covering a live automated cricket match blog and a wicket falls, they can use GPT3 to gather relevant information about the player dismissed by the same bowler or by the same method in the past.
Demo link to generate few content using keywords.
ChatAI from OpenAI can generate news as per the available keywords given to them Generate Text
How to Approach AI-Generated Content for SEO
It is widely known that 100% AI-generated content is not currently accepted under Google’s Webmaster Guidelines. If you use GPT-3 to write the content of your website without human review, you run the risk of receiving a manual action. (You’ll probably end up posting some degree of AI gibberish as well.)
However, using GPT-3 as a tool to create your content could be a viable way to expedite your work. It could give you inspiration for your writing and help spur ideas for how to approach a topic. You could also use it to translate dense industry jargon (like translating Legal English) into something more digestible for your writing team to work from.
Even if GPT-3 delivers you coherent, relevant copy, remember that creating a truly valuable content asset is often a group effort, with subject matter experts providing information, marketing teams layering in audience pain points and insights, and design teams helping to improve the overall experience for users.
Using AI for SEO isn’t the end-all-be-all for creating valuable content. Those insights lie outside of AI’s neural network. Can it be used as a tool to get a rough draft started or expedite your research? Surely. Will it eliminate the human element from SEO altogether? Not anytime soon.
SEO Is More Than Churning Out Content
GPT-3 is an incredibly powerful tool—there’s no denying that. But if you’re looking at GPT-3 as a way to create content and fill your site with low-value content just for keyword rankings, you’ll be fighting a losing battle.
A piece published by The Verge, A college student used GPT-3 to write fake blog posts and ended up at the top of Hacker News, shows how GPT-3-generated content can pass as human-written. Passing as human-written is a long way from SEO-optimised, which is still a long way off from being valuable to users.
To drive lasting revenue, your content needs to speak to your audience and inspire additional action.
GPT-3 will almost certainly inspire SEOs to take the easy route and publish AI-generated content with little-to-no human revision. The marketers that use this tool in tandem with a thorough editing process with an audience-first approach, however, could potentially improve their ROI by expediting the first draft of their content using GPT-3 and focusing more heavily on optimising for their audience.
Keyword research and Content Strategy -
As mentioned previously, Chat GPT is a great way to quicken up lengthy processes. One SEO process that is considerably lengthy is keyword research. By using OpenAI’s chatbot, it makes keyword research similar or related keywords and ChatGPT will churn out a list of related keywords based on the AI’s understanding of the search results. Additionally, you can also request ChatGPT to determine the competition for various keywords.
ChatGPT can be a great resource for small to medium-sized companies that have little to no experience in marketing, especially SEO. You can ask ChatGPT to provide you with a content strategy for a selected business. As you can see below the plan doesn’t provide in-depth details with a plan, however, it does provide a followable plan which can help a small business to improve its marketing and SEO needs.
Generating SEO Titles on demand
One of the most difficult and time-consuming parts of SEO content writing is creating the right title to address the topic issue, feature a keyword and entice the reader to click. ChatGPT can be used as an idea generator as you can ask ChatGPT to generate titles for a topic and set the tone and the keyword you want to use and within seconds you’ll have several different titles.
After this, you can take inspiration from each recommendation and make your own title or use one of the recommendations. Within seconds you’ll have various options instead of time-consuming brainstorming.
ChatGPT has the potential to make search engine optimization readily available for businesses of all shapes and sizes with little or no marketing resources, whilst making the process faster and more efficient. It can help quicken up the topic research and keyword process.
However, there’s no guarantee that the content created by ChatGPT is original and one of a kind, with over 1 million users, the AI may recycle similar or the exact same content to different users which will negatively affect the effectiveness of using the chatbot.
Although ChatGPT is a great piece of AI, we believe you still need human touch within SEO. If you have no resources but want to improve your business resources, then ChatGPT can greatly assist you. However, we recommend contacting an SEO specialist if you’re wanting to develop an in-depth, tailored SEO strategy.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Will bring back Trump's FB & Instagram accounts in support of 'open debate': Meta
The tech giant also said that it has defined the criteria under which it will ban profiles of public figures after receiving critical feedback from its internal review team
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 1:48 PM | 2 min read
Weeks after Donald Trump's Twitter account was reinstated, Meta announced that it will bring back the former US president's Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks.
The tech giant justified its move, stating that it's lifting the two-year-old ban on President Trump's accounts to preserve "open debate" and "free flow of ideas."
"As a general rule, we don’t want to get in the way of open, public and democratic debate on Meta’s platforms — especially in the context of elections in democratic societies like the United States. The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying — the good, the bad and the ugly — so that they can make informed choices at the ballot box. But that does not mean there are no limits to what people can say on our platform. When there is a clear risk of real-world harm — a deliberately high bar for Meta to intervene in public discourse — we act," write Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs, Meta in a blog post.
Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended following the January 6, 2021 violence at Capitol Hill.
Clegg explained that the decision was then referred to the Oversight Board -- a body comprising experts that performs independent checks on Meta's decision-making. The Board, while supporting the move, also criticised the tech firm's "open-ended nature of the suspension and the lack of clear criteria for when and whether suspended accounts will be restored."
The feedback prompted Meta to review the matter and then took a decision to impose a time-bound suspension of two years from the original date of suspension of Trump's accounts on January 7, 2021.
Meta also defined its criteria which could lead to the suspension of accounts of public figures during times of civil unrest and ongoing violence. It has also introduced a new Crisis Policy Protocol to guide its assessment of on and off-platform risks of imminent harm, wrote Clegg.
The executive also said that before lifting the ban on Trump's accounts, it would assess whether the risk to public safety has receded.
Trump will also be scrutinised for repeat violations with heightened penalties, said the platform.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Monetisation of news platforms biggest challenge in digital era’
At e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, Businessworld & exchange4media, spoke to CEOs on monetisation, fake news, consumer attention & much more
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 10:58 AM | 3 min read
At the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, a panel discussion with CEOs of top companies was held to discuss digital media and how the new generation of readers is influencing media houses and their ways of connecting with their audiences.
The panel was chaired by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, Businessworld & exchange4media. On the panel were Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network; Puneet Jain, CEO, Hindustan Times; Hemant Jain, President and Business Head (Digital), Lokmat, and Sanjay Sindhwani, CEO, The Indian Express (digital).
Avinash Pandey spoke about the challenges in the digital era. “The biggest challenge today is reaching out to the consumer. When everybody has become a publisher and a broadcaster, how your authentic news reaches the consumer first, and how you monetize it best is the biggest challenge today in our industry.”
Speaking on the opportunities that the digital world has created for publishers, Puneet Jain said: “I think the biggest opportunity for our publishers’ communities is the tremendous interest and love we see from our users. All of us continue to track millions who are using our platforms to consume news on a daily basis. In fact, what we are seeing is a huge reinforcement towards credible journalism in these interesting times of a social world we are living in.”
Sanjay Sindhwani veered the discussion to the problem of fake news and how publishers and consumers together can fight it. “The opportunity is massive. But I think the cost is also massive. I think today what is happening is if the media business doesn't become viable, then we'll see a lot of fake news floating around. When you're trying to bait clicks, you try to provoke people with things, which may not be real or factual. So, I think that's the cost of it. And I think in a democracy, it's very important that people value good content and good news sources and learn to pay for it.”
Taking the discussion ahead, Hemant Jain spoke about how the short attention span of consumers is the biggest challenge for consumers today. “While monetization continues to be the lowest common denominator and the most common challenge for most news publishers across the world, I think if you keep the consumer at the centre of your entire ecosystem and the business model, there is a huge shift in consumer behaviour with regard to the attention span. So, if you look at human attention today it is the lowest. Now, how do you evolve yourself keeping the shift in consumer behaviour in terms of newer formats of news media content, which ensures that you are able to create the right connect with the consumer and thereby create a great value proposition is something which would which all of us would have to kind of today embrace as one of our bigger challenges.”
He ends his view by talking about first-party data as a big opportunity for media publishers and how they can monetise it. “The big opportunity I see is our investment of time, money and resource in building the first-party data because it's not just about collecting data, but it's about managing customer lifecycle. So, most of us complain about the lesser frequency of visitations in a month, lesser time spent and how do we increase frequency and time spent to increase a better value proposition for advertisers? Now, that's interesting, because we have to start thinking like B2C brands, where we start not only capturing consumer data, but also start serving content which is more relevant more contextual, and in the process, collect enriched data, which can be monetized or leveraged at a higher value or premium when it comes to advertising.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube