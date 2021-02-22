Bumble unveils quirky & localised OOH campaign in the city of Hyderabad

Bumble has partnered with Ritu Varma, Abijeet Duddala, Alekhya Harika and Shreyas Mediratta, who will share their dating tips and tricks to help women make the first move

Bumble, the social networking app for wonmen, has partnered with a robust portfolio of popular talent from Hyderabad to encourage single Indians to find healthy and equitable connections as Bumble aims to bring fun back into dating in 2021.

Bumble has partnered with Ritu Varma, Abijeet Duddala, Alekhya Harika and Shreyas Mediratta, among others, who will share their dating tips and tricks to help people make the first move and find new romantic connections.

Speaking on the partnership, actor Alekhya Harika commented, “I think it's really cool that women get to make the first move on Bumble! It’s high time we women put ourselves out there and Bumble is the best way to go. Partnering with Bumble has been a great experience! They're a fun brand, and they always make quirky, exciting content. Our styles and ideologies go well together and that’s been the icing on the cake!”

Samarpita Samaddar, Bumble India PR Director said, “As we enter a new year, there is a sense of optimism and hope amongst single Indians as they get more intentional about finding love in 2021. We’re thrilled to partner with some of the biggest names in Hyderabad who will share their insights to encourage single Indians to find healthy and equitable connections as Bumble aims to bring fun back into dating in 2021.”

As India continues to unlock, Bumble also takes over women’s washrooms in restaurants and pubs across the city of Hyderabad, along with their latest quirky, relatable, localised out-of-home (OOH) campaign.

