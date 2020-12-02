Bodhi Tree Multimedia & Sumukha Capital launch of Studio Bodhi

With radical changes in the last couple of years, the digital landscape has diversified and evolved briskly, thus widening the scope for content players in the OTT space to experiment. The acceleration in the rate of content adoption and growing demand for content in native languages has led to an increase in the appetite for regional content consumption. With an aim to capture this increasing potential and strengthen their position in the regional space, the promoters of Bodhi Tree Multimedia with the backing of Sumukha Capital have announced the launch of Studio Bodhi, a joint venture under the aegis of Sumukha Bodhitree Pvt. Ltd. to cater to the ever-growing need for content across the country.

The combined forces will develop exclusive original IPs to meet the growing demand of qualitative entertainment. In view of unlocking the next wave of regional growth with high-scale content, the studio will produce unique content in multiple languages across genres for the burgeoning OTT market. With eminent writers and directors on board, Studio Bodhi has 10projects at different stages of production and will continue to work on numerous IPs in the near future. The studio is currently working towards producing a rich slew of original offerings in languages such as Tamil, Bengali and Marathi in 2021 and further expanding into Telugu, Punjabi and Malayalam by 2022.

Speaking on the launch of Studio Bodhi, Mautik Tolia, Managing Director, Bodhi Tree Multimedia, said, “Content today is region agnostic with good rooted stories transcending all barriers and can travel across the world. This content studio will prove to be a game-changer in this space. Content consumption has witnessed an upsurge across all genres with regional content gaining momentum. Recognizing this growing demand in regional content, Studio Bodhi is our earnest endeavour to further widen our horizon to build a vast range of successful digital series to cater to every audience palate. Studio Bodhi will mark our foray into the regional OTT space starting with exciting shows across various regional languages like Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and further expand to other regions in the coming year. Over the past few months, with projects at various stages of development, we have diligently worked towards acquiring best of talents to put together a team together which we believe will deliver compelling content. With our new venture, we are looking forward to explore different genres and narrative styles.”

Commenting on Studio Bodhi, Santosh Kanodia, Founder, SumukhaCapital,a division of Sumukha Group said, “We are committed to investing ₹200 Crores in the entertainment industry ventures in the coming years. We recognize the need gap for regional content that is produced at top-notch quality standards and feel this has the potential for exponential growth. The lineup is extremely exciting and the ambition is to move to produce a slate of 10 originals every year.”

With projects greenlit in multiple languages, Studio Bodhi aims to nurture the ecosystem with content that is relevant for regional consumers and make regional content mainstream. The alliance with proven excellence in creativity and production ushers in an exciting new phase in the business of content creation for Studio Bodhi.