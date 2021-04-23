Blitzpools onboards Shahrukh Khan, Shardul Thakur & Rahul Tewatia as ambassadors

With IPL 2021 having a blistering start this year, Blitzpools.com went a step ahead and made new additions to Team Blitz’s Young guns; Shardul Thakur, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan along with Mohammed Shami will now represent Blitzpools.com. This will give fans a chance to play along with them on the skill-based fantasy sports platform. Recently bought by Punjab Kings, Shahrukh Khan made his IPL debut this year and fans will be looking forward to performances from Shardul Thakur, Rahul Tewatia and Mohammed Shami. BLITZPOOLS will be offering the fans a chance to further interact with their favorite cricketers through this platform.

With an aim to provide the best fantasy sports experience to the users, BLITZPOOLS will leverage the massive opportunity provided by IPL for its fans to get them closer to their favorite cricketers. The brand will introduce various fan engagement initiatives and increase its recall value. Having a versatile pool of cricketers such as Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur and Rahul Tewatia on Team BLITZ, the fantasy sports platform is all geared up to widen its reach and strengthen the retention rate.

BLITZPOOLS aims to reach 2 million new registered users during the IPL, 700,000 – 750,000 in the first phase of April and approximately 1.3 Million by May.

Speaking on the new signing of Cricketers during the IPL 2021, the Assomull brothers, Vickram and Gaurav, founders of BLITZPOOLS said, “It is going to be an exciting year for sports and the 14th edition of IPL will surely be one of the biggest cricket tournaments of the year. On boarding these future superstars of Cricket is in synergy with our brand positioning and futuristic approach. We are optimistic about this association which will help us enhance the brand’s uniqueness and boost engagement. Keeping interactive user experience at its core, we aim to build and strengthen product recall in the Indian market. By the end of IPL 2021, Blitzpools is confident that it will be home to one of the largest fantasy sports player bases in India.”

Commenting on the association with Blitzpools.com, Shahrukh Khan said, "Blitzpools is an exciting venture to be a part of and I am thrilled to get on board with the team. It is a great platform for sports fans to engage themselves and it will be a thrilling experience for them to play and win while enjoying a sport they love. Blitzpools provides innovative offerings and best in class bonusses to the customers giving them a great opportunity to come out as winners every time they play.”

After their recent rebranding, BLITZPOOLS is now available on both iOS and Android app, which will further help in increasing fan engagement and increase their consumer count in the country.

