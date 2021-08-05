Bhuvan Bam announces new show 'Dhindora' to be released on YouTube Originals

Digital Star Bhuvan Bam announced that his much-awaited show Dhindora will be released on YouTube Originals. Stated as India’s first fictional YouTube Original Show, the 8-parts web show is created by Bhuvan Bam and helmed by Himank Gaur.

Produced by Rohit Raj under the label of BB Ki Vines Productions, this light-hearted entertainer guarantees a laughter riot, featuring 10 characters from the BB Ki Vines Universe. While the launch date still remains unannounced, Bhuvan will soon announce the release details for all his fans across the country and beyond to enjoy his most treasured piece of work.

Expressing his delight at the announcement, Bhuvan Bam said, “It has been truly incredible to have received all the love since I started out with YouTube, 6-years ago. I feel YouTube Originals is the most fitting platform for Dhindora to reach all our audiences. I hope this association will only strengthen going forward.”

“The love and gratification BB Ki Vines has received so far endorsed our belief that we had to create something bigger for our audiences. We are extremely thrilled to announce that Dhindora is going to be India’s first fictional YouTube Original Show. There is some great potential in this story with some of Bhuvan's most loved characters. And who better to partner with, than YouTube to take this franchise forward.” said Rohit Raj, Producer, Dhindora.

The story revolves around Bhuvan and his family’s everyday lives, when an unexpected purchase leads to a hysterical yet acute series of events. Depicting every common man’s larger than life dreams, the show is sure to strike a chord with all age groups alike.

