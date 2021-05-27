BBC Global News names Taboola as exclusive content recommendations provider

Taboola announced a new deal with BBC Global News, the home of the BBC’s award-winning commercial international news, sport and features content, in which it will become the renowned publisher’s exclusive content recommendations provider.

Taboola Feed will be integrated into BBC.com - the home of BBC News and BBC Sport - in all markets outside the UK, where the publisher is commercially funded. Its aim is to drive revenue while keeping UX and the integrity of the brand intact, as well as to grow engagement and audiences across the site.

Errol Baran, BBC Global News SVP, Business Development and Innovation, Global Advertising and StoryWorks, said: “As our readership grows and changes, we constantly seek out technology companies like Taboola which can help us keep pace. Our robust standards for data and quality are paramount and we have chosen to work with Taboola because of the adaptability of their recommendation platform and their understanding of our requirements. We are very much looking forward to forming a fruitful relationship going forward.”

Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Taboola said: “We are very pleased to officially hold the title of exclusive content recommendations provider for BBC Global News. To take on this role, we needed to earn the absolute trust of the BBC that we can meet their requirements. As a result, we have built a true partnership and we cannot wait to further innovate together. This alliance fits perfectly with our focus on premium publications and brands, and we’re confident our products will help grow revenue across the BBC’s sites.”

