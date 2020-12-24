Balaji Telefilms to collaborate with DING Infinity

Balaji Telefilms Limited today announced a strategic collaboration with DING Infinity, a creative studio promoted by Tanveer Bookwala. This collaboration is a part of Balaji Telefilms push, to create greater digital content and successfully participate in the growth of the fast growing digital streaming market.

“In a first of its kind move in the industry, Balaji Telefilms has empowered a compelling creator, Tanveer Bookwala, to build a company with a definite vision for the streaming future. Tanveer has in the past, produced successful shows, such as Fittrat (ALTBalaji / ZEE5), Rasbhari (Amazon Prime) and Asur (Voot Select) to name a few. This collaboration with Balaji Telefilms will enable Tanveer to ramp up his operations across OTT platforms, digital feature films, VR content and a new and unique spin to talent management that will amalgamate into an all-encompassing creative ecosystem,” the company said.

DING Infinity will focus on building original IP, creator owned content, licensing and syndicating international formats and investing in new OTT relationships both national and international.

Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director Balaji Telefilms said “Tanveer is a true storyteller at heart and for over a decade he has worked tirelessly and passionately on multiple projects at Balaji Telefilms to deliver for his audiences. He is today one of the most innovative voices in the digital space and we are happy to support and give him a platform to realise his creative vision. Balaji Telefilms has always been the front runner in the Indian media and entertainment industry to identify and back talent, and this long term collaboration will allow us to continue to mentor and empower creative talent.”

Shobha Kapoor Managing Director Balaji Telefilms said “This collaboration with DING Infinity is part of BalajiTelefilms’s strategy to grow its digital business and will allow us to partner with a proven creative talent in creating more content for a growing digital audience. We have great expectations from this collaboration as DING Infinity will work across formats and create a unique digital ecosystem for creators. Tanveer’s work is new-age and gripping and creates complementary story telling opportunities for us. This coupled with Balaji Telefilms proven business excellence across and production and distribution capabilities will create significant value for us.”

Tanveer Bookwala, Founder DING Infinity, said, “Most creators struggle to fund their creative vision across multiple ideas and concepts. Balaji Telefilms and Ekta’s faith in my abilities, allows me the opportunity to enable my creativity backed with logistical and strategic support. This will supercharge growth and allow DING Infinity to increase the avenues of storytelling for the ever increasing digital audience. I look forward to this new exciting journey. It is finally time to put an infinite DING in the universe.”