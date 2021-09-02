Apollo completes $5 billion acquisition of Yahoo, formerly Verizon Media
Verizon retains a 10% stake in Yahoo
Apollo Global Management today announced that funds managed by its affiliates (Apollo Funds) have completed the acquisition of Yahoo — formerly Verizon Media — one of the world’s premier global technology and media companies. With the close of the transaction, Yahoo will now operate as a standalone company under Apollo Funds. Verizon has retained a 10% stake in Yahoo.
Under the terms of the agreement, American wireless operator Verizon will receive $4.25 billion in cash, preferred interests of $750 million and retain a 10% stake in Verizon Media. The transaction includes the assets of Verizon Media, including its brands and businesses.
“This is a new era for Yahoo,” said Guru Gowrappan, CEO, Yahoo. “The close of the deal heralds an exciting time of renewed opportunity for us as a standalone entity. We anticipate that the coming months and years will bring fresh growth and innovation for Yahoo as a business and a brand, and we look forward to creating that future with our new partners.”
For nearly 30 years, Yahoo has been the world’s premier global technology and media company, with nearly 900 million monthly active users worldwide, making it the third-largest property on the internet. Comprised of iconic consumer news brands and products, plus leading advertising and media platform businesses, Apollo’s investment will enable new growth for Yahoo, benefiting consumers, advertisers, publishing partners, and employees.
