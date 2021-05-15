Amazon.in launches free video streaming service 'miniTV'

The ad-supporting offering will be available to Amazon users within the shopping app

In a global first for Amazon, Amazon.in, today announced the launch of miniTV. miniTV is a free, ad-supported video streaming service available within the Amazon shopping app.

miniTV has professionally created and curated content across web-series, comedy shows, tech news, food, beauty, fashion and more. The list includes leading studios such as - TVF, Pocket Aces and leading comedians - Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, Round2Hell, Harsh Beniwal, Shruti Arjun Anand, Elvish Yadav, Prajakta Koli, Swagger Sharma, Aakash Gupta and Nishant Tanwar.

Viewers will be informed on latest products and trends by tech expert Trakin Tech, fashion and beauty experts such as Sejal Kumar, Malvika Sitlani, Jovita George, Prerna Chhabra and ShivShakti. Food lovers can enjoy content from Kabita’s Kitchen, Cook with Nisha, and Gobble. In the coming months, miniTV will add many more new and exclusive videos.

With this launch, Amazon has two video entertainment offerings – miniTV and Prime Video. miniTV is completely free and it does not require a separate app. Prime Video requires a Prime subscription and offers a collection of award-winning Amazon Originals, latest movies and TV shows, in English and 9 Indian languages. Viewers can access Prime Video on the app or stream it on their smart TVs.

With the launch of miniTV, Amazon.in shopping app is now a single destination for customers to shop from millions of products, make payments and watch free entertainment videos.

miniTV on Amazon’s shopping app is currently available for Android phones. It will be extended to iOS app and mobile web over the coming months.

