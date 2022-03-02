Amogh Dusad of Sony LIV joins Amazon India as Head of miniTV

Dusad was associated with Sony Pictures Networks India for over a decade.

Amogh Dusad, former EVP & Head, Business Strategy and Operations at Sony LIV has joined Amazon India as Head of miniTV.

Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.

miniTV is a free, ad-supported video streaming service within the Amazon Shopping app. miniTV has professionally created and curated content across web-series, comedy shows, tech news, food, beauty, fashion and more.

Dusad was associated with Sony Pictures Networks India for over a decade in various roles, having started in 2011 as SVP & Head, Programming and Content Acquisition.

Prior to joining SPNI, Dusad was associated with NDTV Imagine for over four years as Director, Strategic Planning and Research.

He has also been part of TAM Media Research as Associate Director from 2002 to 2006.

