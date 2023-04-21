Amazon initiates layoffs in advertising unit
The company will shuffle the teams and may pause certain programmes
As part of CEO Andy Jassy's endeavour to cut costs, Amazon has begun laying off employees in its advertising unit, say media reports. Affected employees in the U.S. and Canada were notified through an email from Paul Kotas, Amazon senior vice president of advertising, IMDb and Grand Challenge.
The mail said that the company has been "prioritizing resources with an eye towards maximizing benefits to customers and the long-term health of our business."
The e-comm goliath has been experiencing its biggest spate of layoffs ever after the company saw a hiring surge during the pandemic. At the end of 2021, Amazon had a global workforce of 1.6 million.
As part of the firings in the Ads unit, Amazon will shuffle the teams and may pause certain programmes. "As a result, we have made deeply-considered decisions about how best to move forward, resulting in role eliminations for a small percentage of our organization," an excerpt from the memo read.
Kotas also wrote that the company's immediate focus is to help the affected team members through the period of transition. The fired employees will have a personal follow-up meeting with a leader from their team, explaining the next steps.
They will also receive full pay and benefits for the next 60/90 days plus an additional severance package and outplacement support to find a job.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Byju's 'misleading ad' to be probed by consumer affairs dept
The ed-tech company's ad that claims many of its students passed the civil service examination is under investigation
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 12:34 PM | 1 min read
Ed-tech company Byju's is in the crosshairs of the Department of Consumer Affairs after one of its ads was flagged for being misleading say media reports. The department is acting on the basis of a complaint and the matter is reportedly under investigation.
Pramod Kumar Tiwari, director general of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), told a media agency that Byju's claims that many of its students passed the civil service examination will be investigated. According to Tiwari, the complainant has claimed that the ad is based on a false claim and needs a thorough probe.
Tiwari said that while monitoring misleading ads comes under the purview of the Central Consumer Protection Authority, the directorate-general BIS (D-G Bis) has been made the D-G Investigation to investigate such cases.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dept of Consumer Affairs stresses on educating influencers on endorsement guidelines
The department organized a round table discussion with influencers, content creators, and their agencies on the recently released guidelines for celebrities, influencers, and virtual influencers
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 12:06 PM | 5 min read
Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, organized a round table discussion with influencers, content creators, and their agencies on the recently released guidelines for celebrities, influencers, and virtual influencers on social media platforms. The guidelines, titled "Endorsements Know-hows!", aim to ensure that individuals do not mislead their audiences when endorsing products or services and that they are in compliance with the Consumer Protection Act and any associated rules or guidelines. The roundtable discussion took place on April 19, 2023, at 10:30 AM at Mumbai.
The roundtable was chaired by Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Govt of India, who emphasized the importance of education for influencers and creators regarding laws and regulations. He also reassured attendees that the government does not intend to stifle creativity and the industry but to protect consumer interests without hindering creativity and business. Singh suggested the formation of a self-regulatory organization for influencer marketing companies and the development of a creator or influencer recognition program in collaboration with the industry.
Singh also exploring partnerships with industry, and influencer marketing companies to develop and disseminate resources, such as the guidelines and FAQs, to help influencers and creators better understand and comply with the guidelines. He also acknowledged that there is a significant role that influencers and content creators play in shaping consumer opinions and purchasing decisions. As the industry continues to evolve, it is essential for all stakeholders to work together to maintain a high level of transparency, integrity, and professionalism in influencer marketing.
Anupam Mishra, Joint Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Govt of India, presented a detailed presentation on the recently released guidelines, Endorsement Know-Hows. He stated that Department is actively encouraging influencers, content creators, and their agencies to provide feedback on the guidelines and their implementation. This feedback will help the Department identify areas for improvement and make necessary amendments to ensure that the guidelines remain relevant and effective in safeguarding consumer interests and promoting responsible influencer marketing practices.
Manisha Kapoor, CEO, Advertising Standards Council of India, called for digital platforms to take responsibility for advertising and the structuring of influencers. She also proposed the development of a model draft agreement between influencers and brands and urged platforms to incorporate guidelines for misleading ads in their community guidelines.
The industry raised concerns about the recognition of platform disclosure tools and sought clarity on audio and video advertising on social media. They emphasized the need for swift enforcement, considering the vast scope of the influencer marketing industry.
The dialogue was welcomed by creators, influencers, agencies, and the industry, who acknowledged the significant contribution of influencer marketing to the country's GDP. Key observations and suggestions from the meeting included the practice of self-imposed reasonable care and precaution by creators and influencers. They expressed optimism that regulation would strengthen and empower the industry.
The industry agreed on the importance of education for influencers and creators, as well as the role of influencer marketing in advertising. They stressed that content should have disclosures that are hard to miss for consumers and emphasized the need for creator empowerment as a top focus.
The guidelines, released in response to the rapidly growing digital world, require that endorsements be made in simple, clear language, using terms such as "advertisement," "sponsored," "collaboration," or "paid promotion." Individuals must not endorse any product or service that they have not personally used or experienced or in which due diligence has not been done by them. Disclosures must be placed in the endorsement message in a clear, prominent, and hard-to-miss manner.
The guidelines align with the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, which established guidelines for protecting consumers from unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements. The Department of Consumer Affairs published Guidelines for prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022 on June 9, 2022, outlining the criteria for valid advertisements and the responsibilities of manufacturers, service providers, advertisers, and advertising agencies.
The round table discussion marked a significant step toward fostering a transparent and responsible influencer marketing industry, ensuring consumer protection and empowering creators and influencers in their endeavors.
Following the round table discussion, the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, reiterated its commitment to working closely with influencers, content creators, and their agencies to ensure transparency, compliance, and growth in the influencer marketing industry. The discussion highlighted the need for ongoing dialogue and collaboration between all stakeholders to address concerns and foster a responsible and sustainable industry that benefits both consumers and creators.
The round table was attended by Influencers, namely, Aanchal Agrawal, Prasad Ved Pathak, Rakesh Tiwari and Kushagra Tayal. It was also attended by Mr Gurpreet Singh, One Digital Entertainment, Dhruv Chitgropekar, Big Bang Social, Jalak Raval, Taag One, Ritesh Ujjwal, Confluence, Ajay Kulkarni, Barcode Entertainment, Suneil Chawla, Influencer.in, Viraj Seth, Monk Entertainment, Kevin Lee, Yuvaa and Shweta Purandare, AdExpert.
In the coming months, the Department of Consumer Affairs plans to organize more such round table discussions. These events will provide an opportunity for influencers, content creators, and their agencies to ask questions, seek clarification, and share their experiences and best practices in implementing the guidelines.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Delhi HC reserves judgement in ADIF's suit against CCI and Google
The association filed a plea seeking an urgent CCI review of Google's in-app purchase billing system that is said to come into force on April 26
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 11:26 AM | 1 min read
Delhi High Court has reserved its judgement in the petition filed by Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) against the Competition Commission of India (CCI).
ADIF comprises members such as Paytm, Matrimony, MapmyIndia and Truly Madly. The association filed a plea seeking an urgent CCI review of Google's in-app purchase billing system that is said to come into force on April 26.
ADIF asked the HC to urge CCI to urgently take up its complaints against Google's user choice billing (UCB) or to put the new system under abeyance till the review.
The body argued that Google's UCB is anti-competitive in nature and exploits CCI's lack of quorum to look into the industry body's complaints against the tech goliath.
Justice Tushar Rao Gadelaheard the matter on Tuesday, as well as the counsels of both parties, argued whether it was within CCI's ambit to review ADIF's complaint against Google.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Snapchat rolls out AI-chatbot, AR-shopping suite & stories monetisation program
The move is being viewed as an attempt to woo new users globally amid cut in digital ad spend and stiff competition from other social media platforms like TikTok
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 9:16 AM | 3 min read
Snap on Wednesday rolled out its own chatbot “My AI” as part of a paid subscription product called Snapchat+ which can recommend gift ideas, plan getaway trips, suggest recipes and write programs based on OpenAI’s GPT technology.
My AI, AR-enabled shopping suite, immersive live music experience, live location sharing, and the stories monetisation program for creators were among the bunch of new features unveiled by Snap Co-Founder and CEO Evan Seigal and other top officials of the company at the “Snap Partner Summit”.
The summit was organized in Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The event was live streamed on its website.
Snap also announced some retail partnerships with brands such as Coca Cola integrating Snap AR features into their promotions.
The move is being viewed as an attempt to woo new users globally amid cut in digital ad spend and stiff competition from other social media platforms like TikTok.
The company officials also said that its paid subscription service Snapchat+ has amassed three million paid users since its launch in late June 2022.
Snap posted a net loss of $1,430 million in 2022, including restructuring charges of $189 million, compared to $488 million in 2021. Although it ended a challenging 2022 with 375 million Daily Active Users and 12% year-over-year annual revenue growth.
The company reportedly eyes more than 1 billion users in the next two to three years.
This year’s Snap Partner Summit was aimed to celebrate the community of 375 million daily active users.
Other new features:
*AR Mirrors for businesses using which customers can virtually try on products, play with engaging and fun experiences that encourage them to create and share content, and receive helpful guides and explanations to learn more about the products they see in the store.
*Creators who have at least 50,000 followers, 25 million monthly Snap views, and post at least 10 Stories a month may be eligible to join our Stories revenue share program. Creators can see more details on qualifying criteria and eligible countries on the Creator Hub.
*A new generation of Lenses powered by Generative AI, now available globally. Snapchatters can now transform themselves and the world around them into an animated sci-fi scene through the Cosmic Lens.
*Live concerts would be more immersive with new augmented reality experiences and technology. Building on its multi-year partnership with Live Nation, Snap enhances live music with augmented reality and brings custom AR experiences to 16 of the biggest festivals.
*New calling Lenses will let users break free from the grid and appear together, in one frame, and soon, even play games and solve puzzles while you’re virtually face-to-face.
*Snapchat Memories can be brought into your conversations with friends, so you can relive the moments made up of your favorite Snaps you’ve saved together.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Fantasy sports expected to touch Rs 25k cr by 2027: Deloitte-FIFS report
The report shined the spotlight on the future of fantasy sports in the country
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 9:12 AM | 3 min read
It looks like endless discussions about the validity (and legality) of playing Fantasy Sports leagues during the ongoing Indian Premier League, à la Dream11 Circle and other entities, may finally get closure.
With over 300 fantasy sports platforms (FSPs) and 18 Cr users, India is the fastest-growing fantasy sports market in the world. The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), in collaboration with professional services firm Deloitte India unveiled a co-branded report titled ‘Fantasy Sports: A catalyst for the sports economy’ bringing the spotlight on to the future of the FS industry in the country.
As per the reports, the industry grew by 31% to Rs 6,800 crore in FY22. It is expected to touch Rs 25,240 crore by FY27. The industry is currently valued at Rs 75,000 Cr. 60% of user transactions on the FS platforms have come in through tier II and tier III cities.
Fantasy Sports attracted Rs 15,000 crore in FDI till FY 22 which is expected to touch Rs 25,000 crore by FY27, even as it contributed Rs 4500 crore by the way of taxes. This is expected to reach Rs 26,000 crore in the next five years. Meanwhile, the GST contribution from the industry is expected to increase by 5x over the next five years, from Rs. 2,800 Cr. in FY18-FY22 to Rs. 14,700 Cr. between FY23-FY27.
FS industry players invested Rs 3,100 crore towards development of the sports ecosystem by way of sponsorships and partnerships with various sports leagues in FY22. This number is expected to reach Rs 6,500 in FY 27. FS is playing a key role in promoting non-cricket sports in India. 69.8% users strongly agreed that they started to watch new sports and learn about new players and leagues as a result of their interest in playing fantasy sports.
Speaking to exchange4media, Prashanth Rao, Partner, Consulting, Deloitte India, said that the increased allocation for sports in the 2023 Union Budget, as well as the setting up of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as the nodal ministry for esports and fantasy sports was helping drive confidence in the segment, be it for consumers, in-segment brands, as well as current and potential future advertisers.
“Fantasy sports cut through two of the most basic metrics: age and location. Because of the growing ubiquity of online access through cheap devices and data, anyone can participate, meaning the number of engaged consumers is only going to get bigger,” he said, noting that advertisers were taking note of the segment because of that universality of interest.
Joy Bhattacharjya, Director General, FIFS referred to the final changes to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, introduced by MeitY in relation to online gaming earlier this month as further paving the way for the segment.
“This is an ongoing conversation, and it doesn’t mean there will be immediate and compete acceptance of the segment. But the new rules have certainly provided great clarity to concerned companies and they are going to be the ones to take that conversation forward, and help in consumers realizing that this is here, and it’s only going to get bigger in the future.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Usha International looks out for new digital media buying agency
The opportunity is open to all media buying agencies who do not have a conflict of interest with Usha’s existing businesses, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 4:26 PM | 1 min read
Usha International, a consumer durables company, is looking to engage a new digital media buying agency and announced an RFP today.
The opportunity is open to all media buying agencies who do not have a conflict of interest with Usha’s existing businesses, read a release.
“In this digital-first age, we want to reach out and engage with our consumers where they are and hence there’s a need for a specialized digital media buying agency. We are looking at an agency that understands the digital media universe and can conceive and execute breakthrough strategies while optimizing advertising costs. What is critical is they understand each piece of our business, what we stand for, and how it all dovetails into our larger corporate offering across businesses. This would be the prime focus along with the agency credentials for choosing an agency,” said a spokesperson from the company.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Meta to announce more job cuts today: Report
Disney is also reportedly planning a fresh round of lay offs after it fired 7,000 of its employees in March this year
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 12:42 PM | 1 min read
Tech giant Meta will be initiating a fresh round of layoffs today, say media reports. The company had laid off over 20,000 employees recently in two rounds. The latest cycle of layoffs comes as Meta looks to restructure the team with the goal to improve efficiency.
Apart from Meta, Disney is also planning to let go thousands of its employees next week, which includes 15% of the staff in its entertainment division, according to a news report. The company laid off 7,000 employees in March this year.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube