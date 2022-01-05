Amazon, Flipkart's marketplace arms spent Rs 3800 crore on advertising in FY21

The marketplace arms of Flipkart and Amazon have spent Rs 3800 crore on advertising during the fiscal ended 31st March 2021 compared to Rs 3755.3 crore in the previous fiscal, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

Flipkart Internet, the marketplace arm of Walmart-owned Flipkart, had spent Rs 1073.4 crore on advertising promotional expenses in FY21 as against Rs 1115 crore in the previous fiscal. Amazon Seller Services, the marketplace arm of Amazon, had increased its advertising promotional expenses to Rs 2728.4 crore from Rs 2640.3 crore.



Amazon Seller Services reported a 49% jump in revenue at Rs 16,379 crore in FY21 compared to Rs 11,028 crore in the year ago period. The company further reported a net loss of Rs 4748 crore, which is a 19% decrease from the last financial year's net loss of Rs 5849.2 crore. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported at Rs 21,127 crore which is an increase over Rs 16,877.1 crore a year ago.



Flipkart Internet reported 25% jump in revenues at Rs 8,115 crore from Rs 6318 crore. The company further reported a net loss of Rs 2,881 crore which is a 49 % increase from Rs 1936.6 crore in the last financial year. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 10,996 crore as against Rs 82,543 crore.



Flipkart's wholesale arm Flipkart India reported 25% growth in revenues at Rs 43,357 crore over the previous fiscal. The company further reported a 22% decline in net loss at Rs 2,445 crore during the same fiscal. The company incurred expenses of Rs 45,801 crore in FY21.



Amazon Wholesale India reported a 7% drop in revenues at Rs 3,143 crore while the net profit jumped 132% to R 43 crore during the same fiscal. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported at Rs 3,098 crore.

