Admatazz wins social media mandate for Tata AIA Life Insurance

Digital and creative agency Admatazz has bagged the social media mandate for Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA Life). As part of the mandate, Admatazz will amplify Tata AIA Life’s brand presence and customer engagement across social platforms. Along with shaping the digital journey, the agency will design and develop strategies around sustenance through innovative content and interactive campaigns.

Girish Kalra, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance said, “We are happy to welcome Admatazz on board to partner with us on our journey of engaging with our customers across new age mediums. Admatazz embodies our core values of customer obsession and passion for excellence and thus, we are excited to create newer experiences and content for our audience. We look forward to expanding our reach, customer engagement, and social content repository with Admatazz.”

Yash Chandiramani, Founder & Chief Strategist, commented, "We are ecstatic to have Tata AIA on board. Tata is a name that is intertwined in the fabric of our lives, and we can't wait to execute creative strategies for them. As we expand our digital frontiers, we look forward to amplifying their digital presence and delivering impactful business outcomes through our expertise.”

