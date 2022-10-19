8Bit Creatives to be official talent partner of gaming fest DreamHack

Gaming influencers Mortal, Scout, Payal, Mamba, and Thug will be creating content and engaging with gaming fans at the festival, as part of the association

8Bit Creatives will be the official talent partner for DreamHack 2022- India’s largest esports festival in Hyderabad from 4th - 6th November’22.

The global gaming festival is taking place in India for the first time since the pandemic. The event will feature an exciting set of live events, and activities in three days that will bring together speakers from some of the renowned brands, esports pro players, esports fans and gamers from across the country under one roof. It promises to give fans an unrivaled experience of the festival that is unimaginable.

This collaboration will be a great experience for the fans as well as the industry who stand to interact and learn from the experts in the esports fraternity and grow with it.

Animesh Agarwal, CEO & Founder, 8Bit Creatives on the association said “It’s funny how some stories have their beginnings, twists and turns & surprise endings. Participating in the first DreamHack event back in 2018, was the inception point of 8Bit Creatives, and now we have indeed come full circle, as the official talent management partner for India’s biggest gaming festival. 8Bit Creatives & NODWIN Gaming have always worked together to grow gaming in India. We envision this partnership as being a celebration of esports fans, players and creators. Truly, This is big- DreamHack 2022, here we come!”

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder, NODWIN Gaming is also equally optimistic about the partnership and said “DreamHack is a dream festival for the esports community where like-minded people get together and celebrate their love and passion for esports. We’ve put together an action-packed three-day itinerary at Hyderabad and are delighted to have on board our talent partner 8Bit Creatives who will help spread the word not only among our live audience but also to the world at large!”

The event brings together 8Bit Creatives creators, and esports players allowing esports fans to meet and engage with India’s gaming celebrities and industry leaders.8Bit creators will not only be the voice for this mega festival but will also be streaming various tournaments and conducting meet and greet sessions at the festival for a large number of participants.

Lokesh Jain, Co-Founder, 8Bit Creatives said “8Bit Creatives is built with the love of fans and we are really excited that our fan family is growing with India’s largest digital gaming festival- DreamHack. NODWIN Gaming has been making waves since its entry into the market. We share similar beliefs of providing the best to our fans, and we are really excited to celebrate all the gaming fun at the event and revolutionise the esports market together”

8Bit Creatives has been enriching the gaming ecosystem in India with its extensive range of services, which include talent management, representing gamers and creators, campaign curation and execution, and this association with DreamHack is a testament to its massive presence and following in the gaming community.

