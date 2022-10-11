62 websites get approved for CBC empanelment

Back in April, the CBC put out an advisory inviting application for the same

The Central Bureau of Communications (CBC) has announced that of the 117 applications received from various websites, 62 have qualified for empanelment.

Back in April, the CBC put out an advisory inviting applications for the empanelment.

In a notice issued by Prayas Kaushik, the Assistant Director at the Central Bureau of Communications, it was stated that the 62 websites have met the eligibility criteria as per the tender document.

“5 websites were last empanelled with CBC, but were not qualified in some panels. They had applied for the remaining panels and given acceptance to the existing rates and hence, qualify the technical evaluation,” said the bureau, speaking of ETV Bharat, The Lallan Top, The Print, The News Minute and mid-day.com.

CBC also stated that 50 websites have failed to make the cut.

The 62 qualified websites have been notified and will be issued a formal letter by the CBC.

