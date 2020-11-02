23.3 million tuned into audio OTT in September 2020: Kantar -VTION report

According to the report, the medium reaches its peak during the evening and early night primetime – both on weekdays as well as weekends

Metros across the country have started plying and private taxi services have not been busier in the last six months. India is on the move again, pushing audio OTT numbers to new heights. After clocking 20.7 million users in August, 1 out of 3 Android smartphone owners in the 9 sampled cities have listened to an OTT Audio platform in September 2020 translating into a reach of 23.3 million adults.

The data has come from Kantar. To gauge user preference, Kantar, in collaboration with VTION™, launched an OTT Audience Measurement System in February this year. The first-of-its-kind, passive, continuous audience measurement service provides the industry with key metrics such as reach, time spent, platform and content choices, etc; based on a robust panel of over 9000 consumers across top nine cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad & Lucknow/Kanpur).

As per the report, the medium reaches its peak during the evening and early night primetime – both on weekdays as well as on the weekends. It also says, affluent, younger and mature audiences are more engaged with OTT Audio platforms

Top content in terms of reach in the month of September 2020

The report says that Arijit Singh dominates the track list. It is also very interesting to observe that females individuals play list has more peppy and romantic songs compared to males. Although Arjit Singh enjoys equal fan following but Dhvani Bhanushali has a more preferential fan base among males compared to females.