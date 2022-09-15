Lions Creativity Report 2022: Dentsu Creative walks away with top honours

The annual report ranks the most creative businesses and people in the world based on performance at Cannes Lions

The LIONS Creativity Report, released on Wednesday, features creative heads from Dentsu Creative, Bengaluru, which had bagged the Agency of the Year award at Cannes Lions 2022. It also emerged as the first Indian agency to ever win the coveted title.

The names picked for Creative Director of the Year are - Aabhaas Shreshtha, Amey Chodankar, Ashwin Palkar, Binaifer Dulani, Geetika Sood and Kushal Lalvani.



The Art Director of the Year category featured Karthik Nambiar, Manasi Sheth, Tanya Paul and Vaishakh Kolaprath. Sachin Ghanekar from Purple Focus, Bengaluru, is also on the list.

Farishte Irani and Meghna Yesudas made it to the Copywriter of the Year list.

The annual report is the definitive rankings for creative excellence in branded communications, and provides insights, analysis and interviews with Lion-winning creators.

Speaking about the report, Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “It's a celebration and also a tool for future success. The official global creativity rankings provide a definitive benchmark for the industry, accompanied by insights and commentary from our winners and the talented experts who judged the work this year. I would like to congratulate everyone who ranked this year. Together, they set the global benchmark for creativity.”

The LIONS Creativity Report presents four Regional Network of the year awards and 11 global awards: Creative Company, Network, Agency, Independent Agency, Creative Brand and Palme d’Or, as well as Health Network, Health Agency, Media Network, Agency by Track, and Independent Agency by Track of the Year. The creative rankings also include the top performing Director, Art Director, Creative Director and Copywriter.

