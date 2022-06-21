e4m Video Story: It’s a joy to be together again: Cannes Lions CEO Simon Cook
Cook speaks to Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, e4m, about bringing the festival back on ground after two years & more
Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, e4m, catches up with Simon Cook, CEO, Cannes Lions, to understand the challenges he faced in bringing the festival back on ground after two years. Cook also appreciated India’s performance so far.
Listen in to the full conversation below:
