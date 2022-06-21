Watch e4m's Naziya Alvi Rahman & Neeta Nair in conversation with Dentsu Webchutney's Gurbaksh Singh, Ajay Gehlaut & Amit Wadhwa, and Mahesh Ambaliya from VMLY&R

At Cannes Lions, Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, exchange4media, caught up with the creative team of Dentsu Webchutney - Gurbaksh Singh, Ajay Gehlaut and Amit Wadhwa, a little before they bagged the coveted Grand Prix in the Radio & Audio Lions for the ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ campaign for Vice Media.

The campaign was the only shortlist from India and in the category, and had got seven nominations.

The Grand Prix came under the branded content and podcasts subcategory.

