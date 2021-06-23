Cannes Lions Day 3: Webchutney picks Silver Digital Craft Lion for ‘The 8-bit Journo’

Dentsu Webchutney has extended its metal tally at Cannes 2021 by picking one more Silver Lion for its invigorating campaign for Vice Media, ‘The 8-Bit Journo'. The campaign has won it in the Digital Craft category under the real-time contextual content title.

The campaign had earlier won a Silver Lion in Creative Strategy (media/entertainment), another Silver Lion in Direct (market disruption), and a Bronze Lion in Direct (media/entertainment) categories.

The campaign was an innovative solution for the masses in Jammu & Kashmir who were living in a world of limited landline connections and restricted internet access for over a hundred days after the scrapping of Article 370 in August 2019. Dentsu Webchutney partnered with Vice Media to present their attempt of converting the relevant news from those days of blackout in teletext, which were then dispatched to hundreds of Kashmiris as soon as the telephone services were restored.

