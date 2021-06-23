Cannes Lions Day 3: Dentsu Webchutney picks another Silver Lion

The win came for ‘The World’s Most Reported Trailer’ campaign under Entertainment Lions

Adding more shine to India’s metal collection at Cannes Lions 2021, Dentsu Webchutney has picked a Silver Entertainment Lion for ‘The World’s Most Reported Trailer’ campaign, the promotional campaign for Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Thappad’ produced by Trigger Happy Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The win came under the audience engagement/distribution strategy sub-category.

The campaign very intelligently used the built-in ‘report’ feature on YouTube app and websites and prompted the users to report the second trailer of the film, which included the scene from the movie wherein the male lead slaps his wife, played by Pannu during a party. Having been reported over 400,000 times, the trailer was ultimately taken by YouTube within 26 hours.

Dentsu Webchuteny has 4 metals to its tally thus far at Cannes Lions 2021. It won 3 Lions yesterday, including two Silver and one Bronze Lion for Vice Media’s ‘The 8-bit Journo Campaign.’

