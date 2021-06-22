Cannes 2021: 8 shortlists for India on Day 2

On day two of the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, India has added eight more shortlists to its credit under the Digital Craft, Film Craft, Industry Craft, Entertainment, and Entertainment for Music categories. It could not get any shortlist in the Entertainment for Sports category.

In Digital Crafts Lions, ‘The 8-bit Journo’ by Dentsu Webchutney has got three shortlists -- under real-time contextual content; innovative use of technology; and native & built-in feature integration sub-categories.

In Film Craft Lions, ‘Pooja Didi’ by Taproot Dentsu and Chrome Pictures has been shortlisted under the direction subcategory.

In Industry Craft, ‘Reaction’ and ‘Lynching’ by Famous Innovations for the Photographic Society of India have got one shortlist each in print & publishing sub-category.

In Entertainment Lions, ‘The World’s Most Reported Trailer’ for Thappad movie done by Dentsu Webchutney Mumbai has secured one shortlist under audience engagement/distribution strategy title.

In Entertainment for Music, ‘Save Our Sentinels’ by Wunderman Thompson, Bangalore for Jimmy Nelson Foundation has secured one shortlist in the use of original composition sub-category.