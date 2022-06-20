Amazon debuts at Cannes Lions showcasing $30 billion ad business

Unlike other organisations that have put up their stalls alongside the beach in Cannes, Amazon has created a Port to showcase its ad business

Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022 will be remembered for a long time for many things. Amazon’s blitzkrieg at a special port will be one amongst them.

While companies like Meta, Spotify, Dentsu and WPP have set up their stalls at the beach alongside Cannes’ Croisette, Amazon has chosen a port for its debut at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The Amazon Port is 27,000-square foot space that includes multiple indoor and outdoor stages. Several sessions and concerts will be held at the port during the festival week. It also has many private meeting rooms and a recreational space, including for Yoga and Tai Chi.

Amazon is also using the space for some of its other properties, including a daily Twitch Creator Happy Hour and a conversation with Amazon Studios CMO Ukonwa Ojo and actor/producer Regina Hall.

Amazon Ads brought in $31.2 billion in revenue for the retail and web services giant in 2021.

