The Group Chief Creative Officer, dentsu India, speak to e4m from the festival of creativity

Ajay Gahlaut, Group Chief Creative Officer, dentsu India, speaks to e4m editor Naziya Alvi Rahman on the campaign that caught his eye at Cannes Lions. He talks about a film for Burberry and how it had impressed him greatly.

Watch the entire conversation here.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)