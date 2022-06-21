Advertisement

e4m Video Story:  Ajay Gahlaut picks his favourite Cannes Lions campaign

The Group Chief Creative Officer, dentsu India, speak to e4m from the festival of creativity

e4m by Naziya Alvi Rahman
Published: Jun 21, 2022 4:36 PM  | 1 min read
Cannes Lions

Ajay Gahlaut, Group Chief Creative Officer, dentsu India, speaks to e4m editor Naziya Alvi Rahman on the campaign that caught his eye at Cannes Lions. He talks about a film for Burberry and how it had impressed him greatly.

Watch the entire conversation here.

Tags Ajay gahlaut Cannes lions cannes 2022 cannes lions cannes lions 2022 cannes lions festival cannes lions festival 2022 2022cannes lions 2022cannes
