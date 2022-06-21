e4m Video Story: Ajay Gahlaut picks his favourite Cannes Lions campaign
The Group Chief Creative Officer, dentsu India, speak to e4m from the festival of creativity
Ajay Gahlaut, Group Chief Creative Officer, dentsu India, speaks to e4m editor Naziya Alvi Rahman on the campaign that caught his eye at Cannes Lions. He talks about a film for Burberry and how it had impressed him greatly.
Watch the entire conversation here.
