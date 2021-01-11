Zero Gravity Communications bags mandate for Havmor's #MOR2GO

Zero Gravity Communications was awarded with communication mandate for print, digital media duties for #MOR2GO range of products for HAVMOR. Their strategy, consistent brand messaging across platforms and seamless execution helped Havmor get first product validation in Ahmedabad and now help launch in Mumbai and Bangalore phase 2 launch.



The positioning given by the agency is Don’t Stop the Fun, there’s #MOR2GO, the campaign aims to reinforce the delightful experience of consuming artisanal ice-creams and that too, through doorstep delivery.



Zero Gravity Communications devised a multi-pronged strategy for the brand. In the first step, print advertisements were placed in leading publications to enable Havmor to gain a share of voice regionally. The simultaneous seeding on digital platforms through search engine ads and social media advertising helped create a strong brand recall. Agency has also created product experience focused commercials which highlights USPs and product experience. Alongside there was highly engaging social influencer campaign with prominent food influencers of Ahmedabad to ensure a vibrant hyperlocal reach.



Khushboo Sharma, Founder & CEO, Zero Gravity Communications said, “Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the formidable challenge was to regain customers' trust in safe doorstep delivery and that too, for a product like ice-cream that is generally ordered at parlours rather than online. We wanted to bring forward a new experience of artisanal ice-creams at doorstep with direct communication. We have taken iterative approach with first print ads along with digital campaign that is regionally focused for Gujarat. Now we are going to take it forward with multiple states where Havmor is present along with product films that depict product experience and going forward we will move to storytelling“



Commenting on the launch, Vincent Noronha – Parlour Business Head, Havmor Ice-Cream said, "Our newly-introduced artisanal range prioritizes parlour innovations and promises a delightful experience to ice cream lovers. We identified the consumers demand at a time when disruptive changes had increased the need for joy, safety and convenience from trusted brands. COVID-19 has restricted the mobility of consumers and a lot of demand has moved online. Our new offering overcomes this barrier and provides the wholesome experience to ice cream aficionados to pump up the joy of celebrations. Consumer-centered innovation will always be at the core of our product strategy and business model"





