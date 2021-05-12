ZEEL appoints Vivek Arora as Head - Alliances & Partnerships, South Asia

Prior to joining ZEEL, Arora was with TV18 Broadcast as Vice President Distribution for 3.9 years

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 12, 2021 8:19 AM
Vivek Arora

ZEEL has roped in Vivek Arora as Head - Alliances & Partnerships, South Asia. Prior to joining ZEEL, he was with TV18 Broadcast as Vice President Distribution for 3.9 years.

Before TV18, Arora had worked with Havas as a Project Lead where he was responsible for digital content and social marketing solutions for brands besides generating revenue from in-house, government, and public sector clients in India and SAARC region.

"We're glad to welcome Vivek Arora who will be joining us as Head - Alliances & Partnerships, South Asia. A passionate traveller with over 20 years of experience in subscription and licensing across territories in South Asia, his forte also lies in building strong distribution partnerships. We wish Vivek the absolute best for the beginning of his new journey with us," ZEEL said in a post on its official LinkedIn page.

Arora has 20 years of experience in subscription and licensing across territories in South Asia. His longest stints were with Star India and Discovery Communications India.

At Discovery, Arora was part of the team that set up a robust in–house distribution infrastructure which included identifying and attracting the best available talent, whilst managing the exit from a 15-year-old distribution JV with Sony, securing placements as well as increasing revenues and collections.

In Star, Arora was tasked with the responsibility of generating and maximising subscription revenue and timely collections from North & East India including the SAARC region besides increasing availability and reach of channels.

