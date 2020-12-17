Zee appoints Sasha Gulu Mirchandani and Vivek Melu as Additional Directors

The company has also approved transfer of the digital publishing business of the company to Rapidcube Technologies Private Limited

The Board of Directors of Zee has approved the appointment of Sasha Gulu Mirchandani and Vivek Melu as Additional Directors in the category of Independent Director.

The appointment will come into effect from December 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, the company has also approved the transfer of the digital publishing business of the company to Rapidcube Technologies Private Limited through a Business Transfer Agreement.

The digital publishing business is valued at Rs 637.7 million.