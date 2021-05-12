Yotta Infrastructure appoints Rajesh Garg as Executive VP & Chief Digital Officer

Yotta Infrastructure today announced the appointment of industry veteran Rajesh Garg as Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer. As a key management team member, he shall be leading the growth of ERP implementation and other SaaS applications offered by Yotta. With a stellar record in ERP implementations across domains, Rajesh shall lead the 360-degree growth of ERP solutions, product design and development, consulting, implementation, maintenance, and building skill-sets in-house as well as through partners.

Rajesh brings over 27 years of experience in Technology, Strategy, Transformation, Enterprise Architecture, Service Delivery and Assurance. Popularly known as the ERP man in the CIO fraternity, before joining Yotta, Rajesh was associated with Trident Group India as CXO IT. He has also worked with Rolta India (as a CIO and Digital Transformation Head) and has been a winner of several IT awards and recognition for enhancing the role of IT as a business enabler through technology innovations and excellence.

Speaking on Rajesh’s appointment, Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, and CEO, Yotta Infrastructure, said, “We are delighted to have Rajesh as an excellent addition to Yotta’s senior leadership team. I am sure that his impeccable credentials, extensive domain expertise and proven track record will further help drive our vison of providing everything-as-a-service solutions to enterprises of all segments. I am certain that under Rajesh’s leadership, we will be able to take our ERP services to a wider range of customers, including Governments, large enterprises and MSMEs.”

As a recognized IT Leader, Rajesh has successfully designed and executed one of the world’s biggest Oracle RAC Infrastructure setup at a consumer finance bank in Japan. He has been felicitated with over 90 awards, including CIO100 Hall of Fame, CXO Hall of Fame, CIO Powerlist, and has featured in India’s Top 50 Best CIOs list. He has also been a part of the Advisory Group delegation from India to the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

“I am excited to be a part of India’s leading and fastest-growing data center and managed service provider – Yotta. As a Head of ERP Practice and Chief Digital Officer, I will endeavour to drive disruptive product innovations for customers by aligning digital strategies with the market trends. I look forward to creating the desired synergies with all stakeholders,” added Rajesh Garg.

Complementing the growing digital infrastructure and its solution bouquet, Yotta has a strong leadership team with a wealth of experience that gets further augmented with Rajesh Garg joining the team. These leaders across the board offer a considerable advantage to customers with their expertise. Leading data center IT operations is Manish Israni, EVP & CIO, a hands-on strategy-driven executive who has been instrumental in scaling up technology at data centers. Kamal Goel, EVP-IT and Chief Evangelist is a known face in the CIO community and drives community engagement. He is also the convener of Yotta CIO Council – a closed, invite-only group of CIOs driving product innovation for the industry.

