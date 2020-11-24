Wondrlab appoints Haiderali Amir as Head of Content Production

Wondrlab, has appointed Haiderali Amir as its Head – Content Production. Haiderali will be based out of Mumbai and will report to Rakesh Hinduja, Wondrlab’s Co-Founder and Managing Partner – Content Platform.

Haiderali will be involved with delivering a myriad of content across Wondrlab’s clients ranging from hygiene production to high-level deliverables such as branded content and web series. With his vast experience, Ali infuses technology and platforms to tell an impactful brand story.

Rakesh Hinduja, Co-Founder and Managing Partner – Content Platform, Wondrlab said, “We welcome Haiderali to the Wondrlab family. Content is one of the most important pillars of communication today, and we needed someone with formidable experience such as Haiderali’s. He perfectly fits Wondrlab’s vision of creativity delivered through technology, and with a platform-first lens. His experience brings in the understanding needed to create content at scale that’s contemporary, high-level and customised for brands’ business challenges.”

Added Haiderali Amir, Head – Content Production, Wondrlab, said, “When it comes to content in today’s times, the sky is the limit. Wondrlab gives me the freedom and encouragement to explore different realms of content and creativity to solve clients’ business problems. Its platform-first lens is an interesting approach to content and a big step forward in the right direction. I’m excited to work in a start-up like Wondrlab that is dynamic, progressive and limitless in its thinking.”

In a career spanning over a decade, Haiderali has diverse and rich experience in content and media production. He started his professional journey with Viacom18 as an Assistant Producer, further expanding his horizon with some of the biggest content houses like Endemol Shine, 120 Media Collective, and Medium Rare Productions among others. His last stint was as an Executive Producer at Content Factory by Prodigious, where he associated with clients across the Publicis Groupe network to produce cost-efficient, high-quality content solutions.