V.Raghunandan named as new Secretary of TRAI

Before Raghunandan, Sunil Kumar Gupta served as TRAI Secretary till May 31, 2021. He will now oversee LSAs as Senior Deputy Director General in DoT

V.Raghunandan has reportedly taken charge as the new Secretary of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Before this, Sunil Kumar Gupta was given two months' extension in March to serve as a TRAI Secretary, till May 31, 2021.

Gupta will now take charge of field units under the 22 Licensed Service Areas (LSA), as Senior Deputy Director General at the office of Director General - Telecom in DoT (Department of Telecommunications).

