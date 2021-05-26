VMLY&R appoints Payal Vaidya as Executive Vice President, Experience Design

Global brand and customer experience agency VMLY&R, has appointed Payal Vaidya as Executive Vice President, Experience Design, a role that will shape the agency’s evolving Customer Experience practice.

Prior to joining VMLY&R, Payal co-founded The Thinking Hats Innovation in New York City, focused on launching, sustaining and innovating with brands on their experiences, products and services. She has robust global experience in transforming brands and businesses in India, APAC, and the US markets.

Formally trained in Design Thinking, Payal brings stories to life, and has helped startups, not-for-profits and Fortune 500 companies including P&G, L’Oréal, Unilever, Tata, Aditya Birla Group and Mahindra Group translate their experiences for the digital, physical and human worlds.

At VMLY&R, Payal will be a part of the senior leadership council, leading the Customer Experience Design vertical and will be responsible for evangelizing Design Thinking and customer-first experiences within the agency and with clients.

Commenting on her appointment, Payal Vaidya- Executive Vice President, Experience Design, VMLY&R said, “I am thrilled to join a passionate team at VMLY&R and help transform brands and businesses to create phenomenal experiences through creativity, problem-solving and collaboration. It’s exciting to see the Human Centered Design approach permeate through agencies and brands alike, and I look forward to building on VMLY&R’s existing practice to allow us to truly put the customer at the center for every client.”



Anil Nair- CEO, VMLY&R India, had this to say on Payal’s appointment, “In our journey to becoming a complete marketing partner to our brands, we have been evolving our Customer Experience practice. For that precise reason, we are happy to have Payal on board to evangelise the importance of CX strategy & partner brands on the delivery of elevated experiences for their consumers."

Payal is a design leader, strategist, and entrepreneur with 19 years of global experience in transforming brands and businesses through collaborative leadership and problem-solving skills. She has worked with marketing agencies and consultancies like Ogilvy, Grey, Publicis and helped co-found The Thinking Hats Innovation Consultancy in New York City. Payal has helped start-ups, not for profits and Fortune 500 companies like P&G, L’Oréal, Unilever, Tata, Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra Group, Lowe’s, Apto Global, Surterra Wellness, Shine Foundation and many more - launch, sustain and innovate their brands, experiences, products and services.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)