Vice Media to be acquired by Fortress Investment Group: Reports
The deal is reportedly worth $225 million
Media company Vice Media is all set to be acquired by a group of buyers including Fortress Investment Group, according to media reports. The bankrupt company will receive a pay out of $225 million, say some media reports citing a legal filing. The money will be given for almost all of the company's assets and some of its liabilities.
The hearing to approve the sale of Vice Media is scheduled to be held on Friday, according to a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Manhattan on Thursday.
The company filed for bankruptcy protection last month following years of financial difficulties and exit of top leadership.
Vice Media’s downfall started after 2017 when the company's valuation rose to $5.7 billion at its peak. The company had then received funding from James Murdoch's Lupa Systems, TPG, Technology Crossover Ventures, and Antenna Group.
Banijay to acquire majority stake in Balich Wonder Studio
The acquisition is expected to close in the coming months
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 15, 2023 5:34 PM | 4 min read
Banijay today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Balich Wonder Studio. Building a stand-out, global media and entertainment powerhouse, the deal will combine the strengths of the established world-renowned content group, with the pioneering capabilities of the live entertainment player.
“Having already bolstered its position as a leading content powerhouse, Banijay has over the years nurtured a creative footprint spanning 21 territories and playing home to 130 labels. In this latest phase of transformative growth, it will unite the creative and commercial strengths of two unique companies to build a differentiated offering in the media and entertainment space,” reada
Founded in 2013, Milan-based Balich Wonder Studio is a creative player which has quickly grown to be a prestigious live event creator and service provider, tapping into a broad range of institutional ceremonies, brand and destination experiences. Firmly on the map globally as a leading reference and go-to for premium live entertainment events, it is credited for the organisation of the highest number of Olympic Games Ceremonies in the world and other prestigious events such as the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup; Pan American Games Ceremonies in Perù 2019 and Chile 2023; 2016 Rio Olympic Games Ceremonies (CC2016); and 2014 Sochi Olympic Games closing and Paralympic Games Ceremonies. Additionally, it has delivered a range of exclusive events for top brands including Louis Vuitton, Formula 1, Ferrari, Dolce & Gabbana, UEFA, MSC, Maserati, Bulgari, IWC, Azimut Benetti and many others. Balich Wonder Studio posted revenues of €315m in 2022.
The deal will bring together the creative strengths of Banijay’s global talent collective, led by CEO Marco Bassetti, with the proven expertise of Balich Wonder Studio’s leading live entertainment team, led by its founders Marco Balich, Gianmaria Serra and Simone Merico, the CEO Stefano Core, and Carolina Dotti and Valentina Saluzzi, partner and luxury experts. A complementary union, the transaction will signal a new era and further growth for both businesses.
Marco Bassetti, Chief Executive Officer Banijay: “Complementary to us in its ambition and entrepreneurialism, Balich has risen to be top of its game in the live-event space, and via this acquisition, there is huge potential for further pioneering growth. We feel fortunate the team chose to partner with us on this trailblazing move and can already see how together we can build additional creative and commercial synergies, to cement the collective as a media and entertainment powerhouse. In marrying our businesses, we will create a unique universe of globally-spanning premium content, and the world’s most-watched ceremonies and illustrious events – ultimately, a one-stop-shop for creativity.”
Marco Balich, Chairman Balich Wonder Studio: "We are glad that a world-class player like Banijay has chosen a committed creative team with the ambition to become the world's most prestigious live entertainment group. Together we feel empowered to accelerate this journey. We share the passion for creativity, the ability to create exceptional content and spread emotions, culture, and beauty as pillars for a better world. Today, after ten years of extraordinary growth, we look forward to an exciting future and we are happy to continue inspiring wonder around the world".
As a creative studio, the live entertainment group has also been involved in a number of public destination developments, creating resident and water shows, immersive experiences and landmark icons like the symbol of World Expo – the celebrated “Tree of Life”, and the 'Whale Shark', a 30-metre symbol suspended in Doha in 2022 to represent the country's focus on preserving its natural environment.
Balich Wonder Studio’s healthy portfolio of successful businesses includes two brands, with operating offices in Europe and the Middle East, which is one the fastest growing and most important markets for the high-end event management industry. At the forefront of innovation, the ESG-committed live event specialist has swiftly grown both its offering and its footprint, and with Banijay, is now poised for further creative expansion.
The acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions and is anticipated to close in the coming months.
EaseMyTrip.com is the official travel partner of World Padel League 2023
The collaboration provides comprehensive travel solutions to players, officials and fans attending the highly anticipated World Padel League
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 9, 2023 6:51 PM | 2 min read
EaseMyTrip.com becomes the official travel partner of the World Padel League 2023. Padel, a fast–growing racquet sport, has captured the attention of sports enthusiasts worldwide and the league is becoming a lucrative platform for brands to reach the masses.
This collaboration between EaseMyTrip and WPL provides comprehensive travel solutions to players, officials and fans attending the highly anticipated World Padel League. One of the key highlights of this partnership is the prominent branding asset that EaseMyTrip is showcasing throughout the tournament. The umpire chair is prominently featuring the EaseMyTrip logo, emphasizing the company’s strong presence and commitment to the sport. Additionally, LED branding is strategically placed around the Padel courts,
Moreover, the tournament venue is hosting big-screen advertisements showcasing the latest travel offers and services from EaseMyTrip. Another exciting aspect of this partnership is the Flash Interview Backdrop, featuring the EaseMyTrip logo and branding during post-match interviews. The entire association will provide visibility to the brand during live matches allowing it to reach millions of Padel fans and viewers.
Speaking about the successful association, Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, “We are thrilled to be the official travel partner for the World Padel League as this will help us connect with a wider audience of sports enthusiasts. We have been an active sports marketer and wish to show complete support in this tournament and more to come.’’
"We are delighted to be partnering with EaseMyTrip as the official travel partner for the inaugural season of the World Padel League, this is on the back of a hugely successful partnership during the World Tennis League in 2022. Aside from the sponsorship, EaseMyTrip's best-in-class travel solutions provides global events such as the World Padel League with the tools to simplify complicated travel schedules. We hope to continue to count on their support and strengthen this relationship further in the seasons to come" Said, Rajesh Banga, Chairman – World Padel League.
The world pedal league is happening on June 8 - 11, 2023 in Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai and is being telecasted on Viacom Sports channel, UAE- Abu Dubai Media, Sweden Padel Television and on the World League TV Channel on Youtube.
IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40 List 2023 to be unveiled today
IMPACT launches the inaugural edition of Marketing 40 under 40 List. The jury that handpicked the 40 achievers was chaired by CVL Srinivas, Country Manager – India, WPP
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 9, 2023 9:05 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group is all set to unveil the inaugural edition of ‘IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40 List’, brought out under the aegis of its weekly magazine, IMPACT. The list recognizes and celebrates marketing leaders who are under 40 years of age, have made a significant contribution with their body of work in the Marketing domain and will be the future faces of the industry.
THE ESTEEMED JURY
The list was put together by a jury of most esteemed industry leaders, led by CVL Srinivas, Country Manager – India, WPP. Other eminent names on the jury were Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder, exchange4media; Lloyd Mathias, Angel Investor & Business Strategist; Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM; Agnello Dias, ex- Creative Chairman, Dentsu India; Avik Chattopadhyay, Co-founder & Partner, Expereal India; Debraj Tripathy, Marketing Communication Consultant; Shefali Chhachhi, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Hearth Ventures; Ashok Lalla, Digital & Marketing Advisor; Sanjay Trehan, Digital & New Media Consultant; Jaskaran Singh Kapany, Advisor to Startups; Sanjay Tripathy, Strategy and Brand consultant; Jacob Kuruvilla, Head of Marketing, Amazon Ads India; Satish Kadu, Founder & CEO, YOptima and Dippak Khurana, Co-Founder & CEO, Vserv.
JURY PROCESS
The list was arrived upon after meticulous evaluation by an esteemed jury comprising top industry professionals. These experts, with their deep knowledge and experience, had the challenging task of selecting the most deserving individuals among numerous outstanding nominees.
The felicitation ceremony will take place in Mumbai on Friday, 9th June, 2023 from 4.30 pm onwards.
CEO of Diageo Ivan Manuel Menezes passes away
Menezes was recently hospitalised, following some health issues
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 7, 2023 2:40 PM | 1 min read
Ivan Manuel Menezes, the Indian-born CEO of the world’s largest spirit company Diageo, passed away on Wednesday. The cause of his death is still unknown although he had been admitted to the hospital due to some health concerns, which include stomach ulcers.
The company released a statement saying that Menezes’ recovery took a turn for the worse due to some complications. The doctors reportedly performed an emergency surgery on the ulcer.
Menezes was set to retire this month from the company. He joined Diageo in 1997 after its merger with Guinness and Grand Metropolitan. Menezes helped drive the company’s growth and oversaw many acquisitions over the years.
He was born in Pune and was the son of Manuel Menezes, the chairman of the Indian Railway Board. He is an alumnus of St Stephen’s College, Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad.
Mixed Route Juice bags digital & social media mandate for Nutri Binge
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 6, 2023 5:00 PM | 2 min read
Mixed Route Juice has bagged the digital and social media mandate for Nutri Binge.
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Gurgaon office and will take care of the entire Nutri Binge product portfolio. As per the mandate, the agency will focus on strengthening the brand’s presence in the health and wellness focused Foods & Beverage market.
Speaking on the win Amrita Sharma, Co-Founder & Creative Head, Mixed Route Juice, said, “We at Mixed Route Juice, are extremely elated to be collaborating with this exciting new brand - Nutri Binge in the FMCG – Foods sector. With a clear understanding of the brand’s priorities, we are conscious of our role as strategic partners and intend to use our vast experience and expertise to implement creative, disruptive & strong social and digital campaigns that will help Nutri Binge elevate their brand reputation and engagement multi folds in the ever-competitive market.”
Anindya Sengupta, Founder & CEO, Fitfire Consumer said, “We are excited about our new strategic partnership with Mixed Route Juice. Healthy snacking is one of the biggest growing sectors globally as well as in India and we are relying highly on the firm’s experience and expertise to help us strengthen the brand awareness and visibility of our flagship brand – Nutri Binge. MRJ is a young and dynamic agency and we believe they will give a vibrant approach to the brand’s content and messaging to make it stand apart from the competition.”
Domino's calls for review of Rs 200 crore media account
The incumbent agency is Havas Media, which has been handling the brand's integrated media duties account since 2020
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Jun 6, 2023 4:45 PM | 1 min read
Noida-based food service company Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, the Indian franchise of Domino’s, has called for a review of its integrated media duties account worth Rs 200 crore, exchange4media has learnt.
Sources say that all major agencies are believed to have participated in the pitch for the company’s pizza restaurant brand Domino's.
exchange4media reached out to Jubilant FoodWorks Limited and Havas for comments but did not receive any response until the filing of this story.
Jubilant FoodWorks Limited is an Indian food service company, which holds the master franchise for Domino’s Pizza in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Other brands owned by the company include Popeyes in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan; Dunkin’ Donuts in India. The company also has two restaurant brands – Ekdum! And Hong’s Kitchen. It’s part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, which is owned by Shyan Sunder Bhartia and Hari Bhartia.
Outside the United States, India is currently the biggest market for Domino’s Pizza, which was first opened in New Delhi in 1996. The company also holds the distinction of being the first food service company in India to launch online and mobile ordering.
Wavemaker India retains media mandate for Pernod Ricard India
Wavemaker’s Delhi office will continue to service the media mandate
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 5, 2023 6:13 PM | 2 min read
Wavemaker India has retained the media mandate of Pernod Ricard India. Wavemaker has been associated with the brand since 2002 as its media partner. Wavemaker retained the business after a competitive multi-agency pitch.
As a part of the mandate, Wavemaker will oversee all services throughout the marketing funnel. Wavemaker’s Delhi office will continue to service the media mandate.
Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India said, “Wavemaker showcased a solid vision that is aligned to our values and transformational journey striving for greater impact, innovation, and efficiency. It included a robust future facing strategy, team structure, processes, new technology integration and enhanced data science capabilities. We are delighted to continue our long and mutually beneficial relationship with them.”
Prasanth Kumar CEO - South Asia, GroupM said, "This is truly a remarkable and exhilarating moment for all of us. We are thankful to the leadership at Pernod Ricard India for their unwavering support. Being consistently acknowledged as a trusted partner brings us deep humility. At Wavemaker and GroupM, we are committed to delivering unmatched excellence and innovative solutions that drive success for Pernod Ricard's esteemed brands.”
Speaking on retaining the media mandate, Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker said, "This is a moment of pride for all of us at Wavemaker and GroupM. Pernod Ricard India is one of the most prestigious brands we have been associated for more than 2 decades, and it’s an absolute honour for us to continue this relationship further. The retention is a ratification of our efforts and deep understanding of Pernod Ricard India’s business and our capabilities to deliver innovative solutions in media and marketing communications. I am extremely grateful to Pernod Ricard India for reaffirming their faith in us.”
Commenting on the retention Mansi Datta, Chief Client Officer & Office Head – North & East, Wavemaker India said, “I am falling short of words to express the excitement on retaining the media mandate for Pernod Ricard. We are extremely happy and thrilled to start a new chapter in this next lap of our relationship. Wavemaker and Pernod Ricard India together have created many industry firsts media and content partnerships. We are committed to continue creating unmatched brand solutions and help Pernod Ricard India build stronger consumer connects going forward.”
