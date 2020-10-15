Veteran sports journalist Kishore Bhimani passes away

The senior cricket commentator was 80 at the time of his demise

Sports journalist Kishore Bhimani has reportedly passed away on Thursday morning, October 15, 2020. The veteran scribe was 80.

In 2013, Bhimani was the recipient of a lifetime achievement award for his contributions to the field of sports commentary.

On social media, tributes poured in for the journo who was known for his distinct style of cricket commentary.

Rajdeep Sardesai shared: " Sad news to share.. one of the great characters of cricket commentary, an encyclopaedia on the sport, unafraid to voice a sharp opinion and a true cricket enthusiast and aficionado... Kishore Bhimani has passed away.. Will be much missed RIP.

Sagarika Ghose wrote: "So saddened to hear this. Invariably used to send me witty encouraging messages if he approved of one of my articles. Godspeed Kishoreda. Will miss you! RIP."

Derek O'Brien tweeted: "Farewell Kishore Bhimani. Cricket journalist and a true lover of #Kolkata."